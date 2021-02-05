An ex-Trump official says that when negotiating, don't get hoodwinked by Chinese misleading negotiation traps. Even in negotiating, Beijing is involved in dishonest methods that made the Trump administration its bane.

When talking to Beijing, no one should trust a bit because of the unfair tactics in negotiations. Until the Trump administration, China has been getting the most of the talks.

The CCP is out to hoodwink

The Biden administration should not allow any advantage for Beijing and stop their games. These Chinese negotiators have mastered laying traps for the unprepared negotiator based on the former White House security official's observations. Chinese negotiations are about stopping tactics that work for them, reported NTD.

According to Matthew Pottinger, former deputy National Security advisor, Beijing can be a dangerous negotiator. He said that China had done this to many administrations, but Trump got the drop on them.

One of their most common tactics is to limit the U.S. in long and dragging talks that are seemingly formal. What they want is to place the U.S. in a losing position intentionally and to dominate to disadvantage. This was the content of Pottinger's last speech, before the end of the Trump era.

He was one of the keystones in dealing with China in foreign policy, making these remarks in an event hosted by the Florida International University. He addressed the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs.

According to what he learned in the Trump cabinet, China cheats by extending negotiations too long. This was seen after checking two decades of these talks; it was even done to the Obama administration.

The Chinese led the U.S. into a negotiation trap with eyes wide open, and ended with America banged up and losing money, and its I.T. stole. It went on for years until the last administration stopped them. It can happen again.

Doubtable talks

After 2006, both the U.S. and China had semi-annual talks called the Strategic Economic Dialogue to fix any economic disputes. This was later called a useless exercise that had no benefit for America. Now, Communist China would be subject to the Trump Administration's hammering.

Pottinger said that the Trump era ended China, and it became America answering with actions. China tried to reverse it, but policy pushed back hard on anyone lobbying for China.

China will not change

Indications show the Chinese Communist Party wants to continue its course and intends that no one stops it, even the most powerful nation on earth. In a broad pronouncement, Yang Jiechi, China's top foreign policy diplomat, said that America should not toe the red line it sets, or there will be consequences.

The CCP warns Biden to keep hands off Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang because they are China's affairs. Another is the bullying of Taiwan that fights back with U.S. support in arms and political bolstering. Xi is intent on using the PLA to scare the small nations. Even the Biden administration does not faze the CCP with bolder moves like sending planes to the Taiwan Strait.

It goes to say that any talks will have Chinese misleading negotiation traps because of non-beneficial intentions by Beijing.

