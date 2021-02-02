China warns the Biden Administration that it should stick to CCP rules or else. This comes as Beijing tests the resolve of the new administration. During the Trump era, they weren't so bold.

In the former administration, American foreign policy did what it can to counter the Chinese Communist Party's malign moves. A change in the White House occupant might be a sign for China to step it up.

Chinese diplomat airs tough words

According to Yang Jiechi, China's top diplomat had words for the new administration. He specifically warns that Beijing's "red line" will be crossed. Speaking these words in thirty minutes on the February 1, reported the Epoch Times.

He said that the U.S. should stop meddling in Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang. At one point, he called the three regions as internal affairs of Beijing. The moment he made is that America should leave things alone. He was part of a virtual event hosted by a New York-based nonprofit, a Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

He added that these circumstances are the "red line" that cannot be crossed, saying that going over the line would make China-U.S. relations sour and harm U.S. interests as well.

One China principle

The United States siding and giving resources like arms for Taiwan to defend itself has irked the Chinese Communist Party. Many times, Beijing aired diplomatic protests, even sending flights of jets when high U.S. officials were to visit the island nation.

Beijing claims that Taiwan, formerly Formosa is a part of Chinese territory, despite the Taiwanese's refusal to recognize Beijing's authority. Beijing warns the Biden Administration to stay away from Taiwanese affairs.

Also read: Taiwan Getting More Accurate Missiles to Arm F-16s and Sink the PLAN

Chinese human rights violations on minorities and other groups

On the international scene, the Trump administration at loggerheads on the human rights abuses perpetrated on the Falun Gong, Hong Kong, which did not end there. More notorious was the treatment of Muslim minorities, Tibetan, and Uyghurs that got international coverage.

For what they did, Chinese officials were sanctioned by the U.S. government.

The former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called persecution of Uyghurs and other minorities as genocide and crimes against humanity.

Illegal Chinese activities

Beijing has denied the criticism hurled against them and often blames other factors instead. A common term is internal affairs that mean the U.S. is a meddler in the Indo-Pacific.

Yang even suggests that the new administration get back to where things used to be until Trump opposed them. Many Americans distrust China and have seen everything done to forward its agenda.

He cited that the U.S. and China should cooperate in control and cybersecurity.

Fentanyl is one of China's drug exports to the United States, cited in a 2018 report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, but China denies it.

According to available data, there were 70,630 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2019, most of them caused by Fentanyl. The drug is about 100 times more dangerous than morphine and more so Heroin.

Another is the Chinese theft of I.T. and trade secrets sanctioned by the regime.

Beijing warns the Biden Administration, which is one of its usual tactics, nothing more.

Relative article: Taiwan Reveals 6 Chinese Planes. US Recon Plane Entered Defense Zone

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.