China has one big problem- its fleet is facing decimation if most accurate U.S. made-surface attack missiles are procured and armed on F-16s. Damaged ships mean fewer ships to attack Taiwan when F-16s have fired their payload and they can intercept Chinese assets.

For China, owning and controlling the Taiwan Strait is key to their plan. But America's help for its Taiwanese ally scares Beijing to commit to an all-out conflict. It hinders its One-China dreams.

The purchase of the $3-million Stand-Off Land-Attack Missile-Expanded Response, or SLAM-ER, missiles from the U.S. Government is in the works. An arms deal like this is vital to the defense of the island, reported Forbes.

Plane launched standoff weapons on their Fighting Falcons will make any PLAN vessel hesitate before moving into the range of these weapons.

The SLAM-ER by Boeing, is derived from the Harpoon anti-ship missile that can hit enemies on sea or land. Range for this standoff weapon is 135 miles told the Navy. It is recommended by the Navy as an accurate missile with the best chance of hitting a target with an excellent circular error probable (CEP).

Its Definition CEP is interpreted as the circular radius that is on any target designated by any missiles, ideally, a missile will impact on 50% of the target radius to be effective. According to the Navy, the CEP of the SLAM-ER is top secret, but a similar weapon of Lockheed Martin LMT Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile whose circular error probable is at 10-feet.

The arms deal is one of the most extensive with precision-guided missiles, rocket launchers, Reaper surveillance drones, and sea mines as part of the total purchase. Other deals with Taipei is for F-16 multi-role, M-1 main battle tanks, and air defense missiles.

To China the inclusion of the SLAM-ER missiles and Harpoon Missiles are the most threatening and provocative, America providing these arms give the smaller Taiwanese army a fighting chance.

Evan Medeiros, a Georgetown University security expert, said that Taipei is getting the equipment it needs. To give itself and its asymmetrical defense strategy something to make Beijing think Twice.

Initially, the Taiwanese strategy used to be a grand naval stand-off with large warships to face a fleet from China on the Taiwan coast. It has been scrapped due to China's naval growth and it would mean defeat for the Taiwanese Navy as well.

Instead of a naval standoff, the Taiwanese military will choose an asymmetrical strategy to lob missiles at the PLAN. Intend to use the Harpoon and SLAM-ER to the barrage, with home developed ship killers and ground-launched attack missiles as defensive fire.

Many good guy F-16s are increased and updated to be used for Harpoon and SLAM-ER. Although as good as these missiles are, they need to be pointed in the right direction.

The combo of SLAM-ERs, Harpoons, and Reapers signal a change that Taiwan is getting accurate missiles and other weapons to confuse and befuddle invaders. Another is to launch a missile attack on Chinese support bases too.

