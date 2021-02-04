The bodies of three skiers killed in an avalanche were recovered two days after rescuers found them buried in more than 20 feet of avalanche debris in Colorado.

Based on the avalanche center report, the three skiers were killed in an avalanche that happened in an area locally known as the middle fork of Mineral Creek on a northeast-facing slope at an estimated 11,500 feet in elevation.

The said avalanche happened near Silverton, the town and county of Eagle.

Skiers found dead

The dead skiers were identified as Andy Jessen, Seth Bossung, and Adam Palmer, all members of a backcountry skiing group. One of their rescued members shared this information, who survived the avalanche with only minor injuries.

According to NBC News, a San Juan County emergency official stated that the three skiers were recovered with the help of a helicopter. They were later on taken to a medical examiner's office for identification.

Based on the town and county of Eagle's statement, they had the permission of the families of the victims of the avalanche in releasing their identities so they could be mourned.

The three skiers killed in an avalanche were all under the county and town government.

The town and county of Eagle shared in a joint statement that their hearts are heavy with the loss of the three men.

Moreover, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center stated that the avalanche occurred on Monday between Silverton and Ophir in an area known as 'The Nose,' while the town of Eagle is located around 100 miles northeast of the area, the Washington Post reported.

Officials also mentioned that the avalanche victims, Jessen, was the mayor pro tem for Eagle Town Council; Bossung was a project manager for energy efficiency for the county and an architect, and Palmer was a council member and also the sustainable communities director of Eagle County.

They also added that Jessen also owned a brewery known as the Bonfire Brewing in Eagle. All three lived in Eagle County, northeast of the Silverton area.

The town and county of Eagle shared in a statement that the contribution of the three through their work in the local government and business and their passions and their impact on their friends and family members they left behind helped shape the community in ways that will last forever.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also joined those mourning the loss of the three skiers killed in an avalanche.

He emphasized in his statement that those individuals who tragically lost their lives were pillars of their community, friends to many, and public servants for others, Fox News reported.

Polis added that his thoughts are with the families, friends, and the Eagle County community in this unimaginable and heart-wrenching moment.

The governor also reminded the public that the state is experiencing a particularly dangerous avalanche season. He encouraged individuals to stay informed of the weather conditions and to stay at home as much as possible.

