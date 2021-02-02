As the Federal Bureau of Investigations executed a federal court-ordered search warrant in a city in central-western Broward County, the search in Sunrise turned into a shootout that resulted in two FBI agents' death and three other members wounded on Tuesday morning.

2 Dead, 3 Wounded

Based on the statement of FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. leverock and their spokesman Jim Marshall, the shooting incident happened at around 6 a.m. in Sunrise. That was when a team of FBI agents carried out a federal-ordered search warrant as part of a case concerning violent crimes against children.

They have also confirmed that the subject of the search warrant was dead on the scene of the shooting incident.

During an afternoon press briefing, George Piro, the Special Agent in Charge on the case, shared that two FBI agents were killed after the suspect opened fire during the execution of the search warrant, while three others were wounded.

The Bureau also added that two of their agents were taken into the hospital after taking multiple gunshot wounds. In contrast, the third agent who survived the shots was immediately treated at the scene.

They also mentioned that the two agents who were delivered to the hospital were already in stable condition.

Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, identified the two dead FBI agents as Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger and Special Agent Daniel Alfin.

During his statement release, he also shared that his FBI agents are putting their lives a risk in keeping the American people safe and Special Agent Schwartzenberger and Special Agent Alfin exemplified heroism in defense of their country.

The FBI Director also emphasized that the FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for the bravery that they have shown.

Moreover, the Sunrise Police stated that the shooting took place at the Water Terrace apartment complex, an upscale gated community outside Fort Lauderdale, at around 6: 04 a.m.

In addition, Sunrise Police spokeswoman Otisha Browning-Smith said that the person subject of the search warrant had barricaded himself.

The shoutout in Sunrise was one of the deadliest in FBI history as it had brought a major law enforcement response to the location.

According to CNN, in a video from their affiliate WSVN, they have captured in their footage an ambulance driving from the scene going to the Broward Medical Examiner's Office at around 10:30 a.m., which is escorted by law enforcement officers on motorcycles.

During their arrival at the location, a body on a gurney was draped in an American flag. It was delivered into the building while officers present saluted.

As of the moment, the FBI mentioned that their Inspection Division is already investigating the shooting, which killed the lives of two FBI agents.

They also stated that their review process is thorough, objective, and conducted as quickly as possible based on the circumstances.

The 36-year-old FBI Agent, Alfin, has worked for more than six years in cases of crimes against children while the 43-year-old Schwartzenberger worked in the same cases for more than seven years and been with the Bureau since 2005 and only moved to the Miami bureau 11 years ago, The New York Times reported.

On Tuesday, President joe Biden also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting in Sunrise and stated that his heart aches for the families as the FBI Agents put their lives on the line, and it is a huge price to pay.



