Almost a month after the riot at Capitol Hill, it is still a mystery up to this date if who killed Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Said Capitol police died defending the U.S. Capitol Building from rioters,

On January 7, 12-year veteran, Sicknick died after he sustained several injuries from engaging with the rioters who stormed the Capitol. According to reports, Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher in his head.

Who Killed Sicknick?

Sicknick is one of the three capitol police officers who died amid the insurrection of the US Capitol. Following the events of January 6, Steven A. Sund, chief of the Capitol Police resigned from his post.

During the Capitol riot, Robert Sanford, a retired firefighter from Pennsylvania, has been arrested by the Capitol Police after being charged with assaulting numerous officers using a fire extinguisher. However, to date, the retired firefighter had not been linked to the death of Sicknick, Kare11.rg reported.

The NABTU or North America's Building Trades Unions has made an announcement a day after the death of the Capitol police officer that they are giving a $100,000 reward for the arrests of the suspects involved in Sicknick's death.

The director of the communications and marketing division of NABTU, Betsy Barrett shared that the organization had received numerous tips. However, they cannot release the exact number but she mentioned that they have been very credible.

She also reminded the public that the reward is only good until March 1, and anyone who has information regarding the suspects or has information related to the death of the Capitol police officer can send a confidential tip to reward@nabtu.org.

Read also: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals She Was a Sexual Assault Survivor

Moreover, a month after the incident, the DC Police has not yet disclosed any identity of a suspect, as both DC Police and FBI say that the case is still under investigation.

While the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in D.C. stated that the official cause of death is still pending.

In an interview with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, they have mentioned that they will release the manner and the cause of death once the information is already available.

The former federal prosecutor with the District of Columbia United States Attorney's office and former state's attorney for the Prince George County, Glenn Ivey, stated that the ongoing delay in the publicity of the information regarding the death of Sicknick could mean that the agencies in charge are making sure that they have everything buttoned up in order to put the best eventual prosecution when the time comes.

Another reason for the delay mentioned by Ivey can be due to the fact that the information can be a red flag, as the current evidence is too inconclusive.

He also added that it could be a challenge to sort and find out who specifically did that during the riot.

Moreover, Ivey mentioned that the Bureau is still reviewing hundreds of hours of footage captured when the riot happened and it could be the main reason for the delay on the case of the dead Capitol police officer, as they are thoroughly checking it.

Related article: Federal Court Allows Capitol Riot Suspect to Go on a 4-Day Mexico Holiday, Faces Backlash

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.