Kyrie Irving orchestrated an apex performance for the Brooklyn Nets trio, leading his team's offense with a season-high 39 points, as the Nets took down the Los Angeles Clippers at their home at the Barclays Center, on Tuesday, 124-120.

Irving got the hot hands in the fourth quarter with four minutes remaining in the ballgame, orchestrating an 8-0 run against the Clippers, and erasing the three-point deficit that put them back on the driver seat with a five-point lead, 107-102.

According to Bleacher Report, the Nets' advantage extended to 10 points just after the game's two-minute mark. Refusing to concede, the Clippers stormed back with a 9-0 run, a collective effort from Nicolas Batum and Paul George as both chipped in a triple.

Marcus Morris Sr. completed a three-point play from a foul by Irving and cut the lead to just a single point, 118-119, with 24.8 seconds left on the clock.

Failing to steal the ball from the Nets' possession, the Los Angeles Clippers fouled Nets forward Kevin Durant, who effortlessly converted both his charity baskets.

Nets' new coach, former NBA player Steve Nash, called a move to foul, preventing the Clippers from attempting a game-tying triple. They opted to foul Kawhi Leonard, but he also hit his two free throws.

But in an inbound play, the newest piece in the Brooklyn Nets trio, James Harden, grabbed the ball and executed a touchdown pass to a wide-open Jeff Green on the other side of the court, who was fouled after securing a layup.

Green had a chance to ice the game, but he missed a shot at the stripe giving the Clippers a chance to even the ballgame, 122-119.

But the Brooklyn Nets continued their tactic, as they fouled Batum, who missed the first of his attempt and made the second one accidentally as he was trying to miss it for them to have a chance at tying the game.

The Clippers then instantly fouled Kyrie Irving, who nailed his two free throws, sealing the game, 124-120, and his apex performance for the Brooklyn Nets with 39 points against Western Powerhouse Clippers, NBC Sports reported.

Brooklyn also displayed an efficient offense as they have dropped 57.0 percent from the field, with Kevin Durant scoring 28 points in 11 of 13 shooting night.

Harden controlled the game with his 14 assists and 11 rebounds, while Irving finished the game, making his 15 shots out of 23 attempts on the floor.

On the other hand, The Klaw, Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 33 points, with his 12-of 24 shooting.

The Redemption

After a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards, sports analysts and experts cast their doubts about the crunch time capacity of the Nets trio, as they blew a five-point lead in just seven seconds.

The Brooklyn Nets redeemed themselves with Kyrie Irving propelling them to a much-needed win against the Clippers, displaying an apex performance for the Nets trio, CBS Sports reported.

Some experts compared the Nets game against the Clippers to their late-game performance with the Wizards, and a majority of them noticed an improvement in the Nets' decision-making in the dying seconds of the game.

