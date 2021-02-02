As the Los Angeles Lakers kept rolling this season, they added the Atlanta Hawks as their latest victim and moved up to a 16-6 record in the league.

However, the battle did not just end in the court but got extended to the sidelines that resulted in a LeBron-fan altercation.

The LeBron-fan altercation, an intense courtside exchange, was witnessed by NBA fans after a Hawks fan confronted James.

The confrontation between the 35-year-old NBA superstar and the fan escalated, which resulted in the fan getting thrown out at the State Farm Arena.

Lakers Win Despite Courtside Drama

According to CBS Sports, despite the Atlanta Hawks' good performance during Monday's game, James proved himself the center of attention as he controlled the tempo throughout the game.

But with eight minutes remaining in the fourth period, the Lakers' performance did not sit well for a Hawks' fan, who was seated courtside, and she confronted King James.

Bill Macdonald, the Lakers broadcaster, jokingly compared the 'LeBron-fan altercation' to a Desperate Housewives meme, which continues to circulate on social media, wherein the actress was pointing at an indifferent cat.

During the post-game interview, LeBron clarified that the argument was between him and the woman's husband.

He also emphasized that he thinks that the fans should not be ejected from the arena in that kind of situation.

LeBron also expressed that he was happy about fans coming back into the building and admitted that he missed the interaction.

The Lakers star also confessed that he needs that interaction, as well as other players.

He also clarified what happened and said that it was a back-and-forth exchange between two grown men, both of them had said their piece, but someone else jumped into it and said their piece as well, Inquirer.net reported.

But James also defended the game officials' decision to eject the Hawks fan as the fans might have had a couple of drinks, which alarmed the referees. There could be a possibility that it was not about the game anymore, the Washington Post reported.

The 'LeBron-fan altercation' is not a first during the Lakers' seven-game trip on the road. During their victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, James was unhappy about a Cleveland executive's reaction to his missed shot at the end of the third period.

That reaction did not go well for the home team as it triggered the King to explode in the fourth period with 26 points that led to their loss.

After the incident in Cleveland, James then answered questions from reporters who asked about the issue and said that he felt that the Cleveland executive was just a little bit too excited to see him miss the shot.

But he respected that the executive was just rooting for his team, hence his reaction. But James said that he had to showcase something for his team, and the fourth quarter was his favorite.

