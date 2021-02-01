The Washington Wizards finally got their chemistry on the floor, as the backcourt duo served as the catalyst for Wizards' win against the Brooklyn Nets, 149-146, with back-to-back treys coming from their deadly backcourt stars at Capital One Arena.

On their game against the Brooklyn Nets, Russell Westbrook lived up to what the Washington Wizards organization envisioned, after trading their franchise player John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for the 32-year-old star.

According to ESPN, some analysts stated that it was a moment to savor for the Wizards as they snapped their four-game losing streak and had a glimpse of what their backcourt duo can do when they are healthy.

After Kyrie Irving nailed his two free throws to pushed the lead to a two-possession ball game with 12.3 seconds remaining in the clock.

Down by five points, Bradley Beal dropped a three with 8.1 seconds remaining.

In the bound play by the Nets, Garrison Mathews stole the ball and made a quick pass to an open Westbrook, who nailed the triple to snatch the lead 147-146, completing a six-point swing, CBS Sports reported.

Read also: Anthony Davis Out in Lakers vs. Pistons Due To Bruised Quads, Lakers Suffer Another Loss

SECOND-HALF SHOW

Despite being by six points by the start of the second half, Westbrook and Beal willed their way to put the W for the Wizards.

While Bradley Beal continued to be deadly on the offensive side of the court, as he extends his scoring barrage game by game, dropping 22 of his 37 points in the last 10 minutes of the final quarter, with 8 of 9 shooting, it was an outstanding night for Westbrook.

Russell 'Beastbrook' Westbrook delivered an emphatic second-half performance against his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Beastbrook tallied 22points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists after halftime, and showed his efficiency on the offensive end with 16 out of 28 shots made, Rappler reported.

He also made 4 of his 7 triple attempts behind the arc, and one of which nailed the Brooklyn Nets.

During the post-game interview, Beal emphasized that Westbrook delivered an unbelievable performance for the Wizards' win.

He also added that Beastbrook elevated his game on all levels, as Westbrook made his jumpers, pushed the ball on the post, and knocked down his free throws.

Beal also mentioned that Russ was everywhere in their game and they needed that.

Moreover, the Washington Wizards head coach shared that his point guard was dragging his leg trying to play on it, pointing at the quad injury that Westbrook had in training.

Brooks also added that Westbrook reinjured it twice during the season before the franchise gave him some rest.

During the post-game interview, Westbrook shared that he had a two-week time off, which allowed him to recover physically but emotionally as he stated that he is now in a place where he is happy and blessed to be able to compete.

After resting his quad and his dislocated finger, Westbrook went back on their line up after a coronavirus outbreak on their team, wherein only six players were available to play.

But based on the safety protocols and guidelines by the NBA, at least seven players from the need to be available in order to play the game, which prompted Westbrook's comeback.

Related article: LaMelo Ball Scores Career-High As Hornets Neutralize Milwaukee Bucks

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.