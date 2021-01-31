Ohio Republicans Two state lawmakers proposed designating June 14 to celebrate the former president as "President Donald J. Trump Day."

"Let's show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters (a record and historic number of votes received for president in Ohio) who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration and that the Ohio House believes it is imperative we set aside a day to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history," stated Rep. Jon Cross (R-Ohio) and Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Ohio) wrote in a memorandum addressed to all the House members.

The Ohio Republicans duo praised Trump, who achieved several things "against great odds," guided America to unprecedented prosperity.

On Friday, Reps. Jon Cross of Kenton and Reggie Stoltfuz of Paris Township, the two Ohio Republicans sent an email asking their fellow legislators to announce 'President Donald J. Trump Day' on June 14, the paper reported.

The Ohio Republicans personally reached their colleagues in the Ohio House of Representatives to co-sponsor their proposed bill. A bill that would "celebrate one of the greatest presidents in the American History," they said.

Though it is uncertain if the Republican-controlled state House will broadly follow this suggestion, in the Ohio House, the Republicans have a strong 64-35 advantage over the Ohio Democratic Party.

Ohio House Speaker Robert R. Cupp did not immediately answer a request for comment from The Epoch Times.

He was the former president responsible for launching the MAGA ( Make America Great Again) movement in the United States to change the country and the Republican Party. At the national level and even in the state, the said movement still plays and maintains a significant influence on the people.

Robert agreed with Kevin McCarthy, the US House Republican leader, in helping the GOP become the majority in the House during their meetings held at Mar-a Lago in Palm Beach on Thursday.

"Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022," A statement released by Mccarthy. "A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on."

Ohio Republicans in the President Donald J. Trump Day proposal

In the previous Presidential election last 2020, Donald J. Trump won by eight points in Ohio. While in later 2016, Donal J. Trump also beat the former democratic nominee Hilary Clinton by nine points in the Midwestern state.

The Republican majority has both the state legislature houses and Gov. Mike DeWine has the GOP member. Presently, Ohio has a powerful presence of Republicans.

In a usual practice of the state, it often commemorates former presidents. One example of this is the recognition of the 40 states for Ronald Reagan Day.

President Barack Obama is annually commemorated every August 4 of the year.

But in this case, to honor a former president very shortly after their departure from the White House is a unique one.

Also, proposing to declare a state holiday for a former president who is gradually about to face an impeachment will somehow go against the state's convention.

