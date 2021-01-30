After more than a week into the Biden presidency, Democrats adopt a more muscular approach to woo Republicans. The party declared they would work with Republicans if they can but are also prepared to move past if they must.

Democrats reportedly energized by their political strength

Top Senate Democrats are planning to hold a speedy impeachment trial to prevent derailing President Joe Biden's legislative agenda while laying the groundwork for the COVID-19 relief package to be passed immediately after.

In a brief interview with CNN last week, President Biden said the trial "had to happen," but he doubted there would be enough Republican votes that will convict former President Trump. Several days after his comments, 45 Republicans cast a vote asking the constitutionality of challenging the former President, indicating that Trump will avoid a conviction for the second time.

After Biden launched his administration without Republicans in his Cabinet, the moves came after. They began issuing dozens of executive orders; a clip was far more rapid than any recent predecessors.

According to The Washington Post, the moves are energizing Democrats to flex their political power. However, the stricter approach could jeopardize one of Biden's chief goals, which is achieving more bipartisanship in a capital gripped by polarization.

Republicans are unlikely to work with Democrats, and waiting for them to do so would be a mistake, many Democrats conclude. The President seemed to heed the argument to some degree, as per The Washington Post.

The two parties have many opportunities to work together, including issues like foreign policy and infrastructure. But President Biden is signaling that once he has asserted his willingness to work for the GOP, he will not delay his initiative in hopes despite his longtime emphasis on bipartisanship as a major campaign theme.

Biden signals support for COVID-19 relief without GOP backing

Democrats could move to a fast-track budget process that would let the stimulus plan pass without Republican votes as early as next week. On Friday, Biden said he supports passing the COVID-19 relief package if they can get it with support from Republicans. "But the covid relief has to pass. There's no ifs, ands or buts," Biden added.

Since being sworn in, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged to pass Biden's proposal quickly, which has met the crucial Republican resistance, in her first appearance with Biden since being sworn in. Yellen explained that the price of doing nothing is higher than the price of doing something as well as doing something big.

In his first days in office, Biden started reaching out to a handful of Republicans. The President spoke with Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) last week after Portman has announced that he is not seeking reelection. Although the Senator's office would not reveal what was discussed, Portman has since expressed reservation regarding the cost of Biden's proposal and the possibility that Democrats would move unilaterally.

Senator Collins urge Biden to lower the COVID-19 relief package

Last week, the President also called Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to discuss various issues, including the COVID-19 relief package, as per Collins' Senate office.

Collins told NECN that the relationship she has with Biden is closer than the relationship she had with former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. She added that since the election is an excellent sign, Biden called her twice for them to have an 'extremely friendly conversation.'

Collins also said she expressed her worries about Biden's relief package's scope and urged the President to lower the cost to win Republican votes. The Senator claims Republicans would support more funding for COVID-19 testing and vaccine production, with aid to cities and states.

Many Democrats worry about repeating their mistakes when they controlled the White House and Congress last time. The error happened when Democrats' top priorities languished as other Democratic leaders and President Obama sought bipartisan compromises.

The Affordable Care Act and a significant stimulus package endured months or weeks of hammering in the end, as both parties discussed, but attracted little GOP support after being scaled back. Meanwhile, climate and immigration bills failed to pass at all.

