The Republican Party will invite former President Donald Trump to their meeting, which will also serve as a gathering for potential 2024 presidential candidates and high-dollar donors.

According to Politico, the Republican National Committee will host the meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 9-11. As Trump plots his post-presidency, he camped out at his Mar-a-Lago residency, moving and preparing for his defense in the upcoming impeachment trial.

Since the former president left the White House on January 20, he has yet to make a public appearance. However, Trump traveled from his Palm Beach club to his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The former president mules another presidential bid himself, although it could be determined based on his impeachment trial. Should he be convicted, he will be barred from holding federal office again.

Trump's plan to build a third party could affect Republicans

Besides, Trump also weighs on launching a third political party called the "Patriot Party," which might affect Republicans permanently. However, the party will stay neutral if Trump does try for the Oval Office again, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

McDaniel told The Washington Post that Trump's role would be up to him in many ways. She added that she is not looking at who they can prioritize or highlight, but at where they can take their party and their message forward.

Republicans were divided over the former president and if he should be the party's leader, as the upcoming Senate trial eased tensions. Trump works to cement his power as the Republicans' leader.

His loyal base of supporters stands with him and could be a powerful force in future GOP primaries. However, some Republicans admitted that Trump's behavior had alienated some voting blocs the GOP needs to win in future elections.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump met the Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a-Lago. Later on, he released a statement about his power and influence in the party. Trump was seen officially for the first time via a photograph after having been banned from social media.

"President Trump's fame has never been stronger than it is today. His endorsement means more than any other endorsement at any time," a readout of the meeting from Save America PAC said. The statement cleared that Trump sees his future role in the GOP as party kingmaker, as per Daily Mail.

Besides, it is a threat to any Republican who voted to impeach Trump or any senator who will vote to convict him.

Meanwhile, like Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who hoped to see Trump back, it is a clear message that he will not go away.

Trump committed to the House minority leader, helping Republicans win back a majority in Congress's lower chamber, the statement said. After the meeting, McCarthy released a statement urging Republicans to work together against the "radical Democrat agenda."

