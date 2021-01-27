A Florida police officer slammed a high school female student to the ground and hit her on the pavement, caught in a viral video on social media.

A police officer mocked down a female student onto the ground

Questions were raised regarding the force level a school resource officer used in the video, with the female student being slammed onto the ground appearing to limp after her head hit the ground. Yesterday, the video was shared on social media at Liberty High School in Osceola, Florida. The police officer pins the student's arms behind her back before she was forced to the ground.

Part 3 of 3 Florida Cop Slams Female Student to Ground, Knocks Her Out #TheSavageRoom #Savage pic.twitter.com/VEQepmrXWL — The Savage Room (@The_SavageRoom) January 27, 2021

@Twitter

A loud bang was heard when the female pupil hit the concrete floor. The police officer keeps the student in place through his entire body weight. Despite the girl obviously not moving, the cop kept her arms pinned behind her back and placed her in handcuffs.

According to Daily Mail, it is still unknown what led the officer to do the action or the student's current condition. The video on Twitter that a student posted captioned: "This girl was already under control by one of the faculty members when the officer came out of nowhere, picked her up and body slammed her head first onto the concrete."

Read also: Woman Faces Federal Charges for Stealing Pelosi's Laptop, Covers Tracks Online

Incident at initial investigations

The Osceola County sheriff's office released a statement after the high school incident, saying that the sheriff's office received information from school officials at Liberty High School about a video depicting one of their School Resource Officers having a confrontation with a female student.

It added that the incident appeared between classes in the hallway, showing the deputy taking the student to the ground and putting handcuffs on her. The sheriff's office explained that they are in the initial stages of the investigation, and they are collecting witnesses, statements, relevant information, and video related to the incident.

Read also: 15-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death by 4 Younger Girls During a Fight at a Grocery Store, Police Says

The sheriff's office said they are aware that the School Resource Officer tried to stop the student from fighting another student in the hallway before the deputy took the female student into custody. It was also confirmed that more details would be released when they have been available.

Twitter users responded to the viral video and expressed their shock at the officer's brutality in the way he managed the female student.

According to Fox News, the Osceola Sheriff's Office confirmed that the agency employed the police officer on Tuesday evening. A spokesperson for Osceola County Sheriff's Office has not yet returned to Fox News' request for comment.

Meanwhile, the school released a statement to understand better what has happened by saying that they are investigating the incident, including the videos, The New Civil Rights Movement reported.

Read also: Amazon Delivery Driver Discovers a Five-Month-Old Baby Abandoned on Texas Street

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.