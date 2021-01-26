A 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman faces several federal charges after allegedly being involved in stealing government property, particularly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6 Capitol riot.

PA woman involved in the Capitol riot stole government property





Riley June Williams, 22, is facing federal charges, including involvement in the Capitol Building riot, theft of government property, attempting to cover tracks online, and obstructing a government proceeding. During a court hearing on Monday, a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor said the government is aware that Williams has reportedly "deleting her accounts online and changing devices." Besides, they have been given tips she was instructing other people to delete their messages, too.

It remains unclear what evidence the Pennsylvania woman is allegedly trying or encouraging others to destroy. On January 18, Williams was arrested, facing two misdemeanor charges linked with her acts at the Capitol and two felonies, which could put her to prison for up to 20 years, according to Fox News.

However, Riley was released to the care of her mother for a pending trial. The government urged federal Magistrate judge Zia Faruqui to order Williams to be confined to her home and prevent her from accessing the internet.

Read also: West Virginia Delegate Faces Federal Charges for Being Involved in the Capitol Riot

Meanwhile, a public defender who represents the Pennsylvania woman told the court Williams does not have access to a computer or a smartphone. Prosecutors say William's ex-boyfriend identified her in the Capitol riot's video footage, which was removed by YouTube due to the platform's community guidelines violation.

Williams was spotted wearing a green t-shirt and brown trench coat with a black-and-white striped bag over her shoulders through screenshots. The PA woman can be heard on the video yelling, "upstairs, upstairs, upstairs," seeing directing other intruders to go up a staircase in the Capitol Building, as per the prosecutors.

Justice Department concerned Williams might destroy evidence

The Justice Department expressed its concern that Williams, who is charged with stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, might destroy evidence. Lawyers believe that Williams changed her phone number and deleted her social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram, and Parler.

This woman, Riley June Williams, was identified by ITV as the green shirt woman that directed the crowd to Pelosi’s office. pic.twitter.com/X1lhQRZzx0 — Scooter Pierce (@KarenBenShapiro) January 18, 2021

@Twitter

Williams' hearing will continue until Tuesday, CBS Local reported. The Harrisburg resident is accused of obstruction, trespassing, theft, and as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The FBI said Williams had a caller that she intended to send Pelosi's laptop to a friend in Russia who plans to sell it to their intelligence service. However, the plan fell through, and she decided to either have or destroy the device. Judge frees woman accused of helping to steal Pelosi's laptop.

Read also: 150 National Guard Members, 38 Capitol Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19 Since US Capitol Riot

A video allegedly spotted Williams coming in and out of Pelosi's office

A Virginia-based FBI agent claims Williams was recorded on camera in the Capitol going into and coming out of Nancy Pelosi's office. A cell phone video more likely shot by Williams shows a hand lifting an HP laptop from a table, and the caption read, "they got the laptop," the agent's affidavit added.

According to NBC Philadelphia, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, said the laptop was used for presentations from the conference room. The location of the laptop has not been disclosed in court documents and was not discussed.

Read also: Trump Offers Washington DC Hotel To National Guards Kicked Out of the US Capitol

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.