A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an alleged fight with four other younger girls at a grocery store, police said.

All the four accused girls were younger than the victim who suffered stab wounds that caused her death. At approximately 7:30 PM on Saturday, the incident occurred at a grocery store in Lake Charles, Louisiana. A fight allegedly happened between the four young girls and a 15-year-old girl as per Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) statement on social media. All suspects are between the ages of 12 and 14.

According to ABC News via MSN, the alteration's motive and causes remain unclear, and it is not disclosed in the CPSO statement. However, officials have confirmed that the 15-year-old girl was stabbed during the incident, and the victim was subsequently transported to a local area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Details of where the teenager was stabbed and her cause of death have not been released.





CPSO claims suspects stole knives from the store used to stab the victim

At a press conference on Sunday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that the young girls stole knives from the grocery store where they were.

"It is heart-breaking when we have to come in and pick up the pieces as many families are damaged after this," Mancuso added. Besides, Mancuso disclosed the evidence that authorities could get directly from videos posted on social media.

Through Facebook and Instagram live, the whole case unfolded before the authorities. Officials have videos of what took place in the incident, said Mancuso. He claims that the entire murder was played out on social media, where it appeared to be no remorse.

"It was very cold to see 12, 13, 14 and 15-year-olds acting this way and we as a society can't tolerate it. We cannot let this plague and take over our community."

The four young girls aged 14, 12, and two girls are 13 were booked into the juvenile detention center. One of them was charged with second-degree murder, where the others were charged with principal to second-degree murder. Mancuso indicated the investigation is still in process, and there may be other arrests involved in the case.

In six months, this was the third homicide that CPSO had had, which involved juveniles ranging from 11 to 16. Mancuso explained the cases involve all backgrounds and races. He claims that the problem they have with kids is having access to weapons.

The stabbing happened inside a Walmart on Highway 14, Louisiana, KPLC reported. The young girls' fight might have started at a movie theater before it ended with a deadly stabbing, Stitch Guillory, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy, said in a KPLC interview.

While the investigation remains on-going, anyone with further details is encouraged to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 491-3605.

