A five-month-old baby was rescued by an Amazon delivery driver along a street where he was abandoned by a man who stole his mother's vehicle in Texas.

A baby boy was found on the street where a carnapper left him

On Monday, an Amazon delivery driver discovered a baby boy in a street where he was abandoned. Juan Carlos Flores, the Amazon driver who found the baby, is being hailed a hero. Flores rescued a baby boy in a carrier on the side road in Block 400 of New Haven Drive in Houston.

The Amazon driver who was in the area to deliver at the time said to ABC 13, "When I saw that baby, I wanted to cry."

Flores immediately took the car seat indoors and called the cops, the homeowner said to the news station. Flores wondered how someone could have the heart to leave the baby on the side of the road.

When the delivery man saw the police searching for the baby in the neighborhood, Flores returned to his route, as per Daily Mail. Then, he led the officers back to the home where a resident was caring for the child. Officers went and reunited the baby boy with his mother.

According to Houston police, a home surveillance video revealed a man leaving the infant along the street after stealing a car. The mother said her baby was in the car when it was stolen in Sunnyside's 300 block.

In hopes of finding her baby, the mother tried to track an iPhone inside the vehicle, police said.

In the span of 22 minutes before Flores came along, at least six cars passed by the baby, the surveillance video from a neighbor's home showed. Mirna Gracia said that the baby got dropped off, and he was there for about 20 minutes. Even if there were nearly six vehicles passed by, nobody saw the poor infant.

Since it was also trash day in the area, they would not realize something was on the corner that easy, Gracia explained. Authorities said the process of searching for the suspect and as well as the stolen car is still in process.

Houston Plice Department asks for further information to identify the carnapper

The Houston Police Department urges the public to contact them at (713) 884-3131 if they have further details that would help identify the carnapper.

According to ABC News via MSN, the nearby residents helped Flores to reunite the kidnapped baby with his mother. The surveillance footage showed the baby was left on the side of the road. Agent Security said several delivery truck drivers drove past the baby before the Amazon delivery driver found him.

The closest residents were being alerted by the hero and flagged down the police, looking for a baby nearby. No arrests have been made so far, the Houston Police Department confirmed. However, officials ask for the community's cooperation to identify the driver who dropped the baby off through the surveillance video.

When the pandemic started, Flores began working as an Amazon delivery driver. He has delivered thousands of packages; he told ABC News. But the incident was the best delivery he made and the "best thing that has happened to him in his job," Flores claims.

