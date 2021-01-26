Not long after his first term, Trump's new office opens to handle public affairs and public life. His civilian office's activities will be to keep the agenda alive when he was the most popular president.

Donald Trump has barely been out of office, and he's getting set for the long haul, which promises his supporters he'll be there.

Advocacies for the American People

On Monday night, a statement was released by the new office of the ex-president. According to the press release, the office will manage all his correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities vital for US interests, reported the Livemint.

One more aspect of setting up his new office is to further his administration's agenda by organizing public activism. To benefit those who support him even more out of office.

Trump's new HQ, powered by Brad Parscale

One of the former managers of his campaign, Parscale, will be creating a new email distribution system that will be channeled through many of the business moguls turned president's companies. One of the reasons for creating this new platform is to replace Campaign Monitor.

The vendor providing the email infrastructure canceled the contract. No explanation was given why the provider cut service.

Big tech accused Trump of inciting the breach

Trump's new office opens to get things out in the field, and his supporters are not easy. This came about as big tech went after Parler, the free speech app, and firms like Apple, Google, and Amazon allegedly hide behind Article 230.

Trump is accused of violating Twitter, Facebook, Shopify, Twitch, and Instagram last January 6 because he allegedly instigated the violence. One more allegation is that these platforms are inconsistent with their criterion for banning.

Trump's latest statement

The ex-president's office issued it about an hour after the House DEMS went to the US Capitol to give the article of impeachment against the former president to the Senate. It will set the stage for the second time he will be impeached, this time as a civilian. Democrats and Republicans alleged that he incited the riot, opposite to what he expressed.

A video of his statement was aired, which is the evidence according to the DEMS.

Building an information system for Trump

One of the lessons learned from January 6 is that Donald Trump should have a means of communication, not shut out by vendors or big media again. To this effect, a new email distribution system will go around outside vendors. According to aides, that no one will cancel or silence Trump also added his supporters.

Details of the Trump office

The office to be established will be at Palm Beach, right after he left before the inauguration last week. Instead, he decided to hold a previous event with his supporters till the last minutes he became Citizen Trump.

The Save America leadership political action committee created after elections will endorse his former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Who will run for Arkansas governorship.

For the foreseeable future, Trump's new office opens a new chapter after an incredible presidency of many achievements. It will work for the public good and forward America First principles as well.

