Before ending the term, Donald Trump ordered the release of Crossfire Hurricane Documents to the public. During his campaign in 2016, he was allegedly investigated at the behest of the Obama administration members.

The Crossfire Hurricane papers' content was kept for selected eyes only. Before Trump leaves, the next administration has to deal with his going away presents.

Before Trump became the 45th president of the United States, he was investigated by the FBI during his 2016 campaign. He handily gave the DEMS and Hilary Clinton a defeat, and an outsider won the White House, reported the Epoch Times.

One of his last acts in office, on his last night in the White House. He made the order.

Sources say that the Department of Justice gave the White House last December 30, 2020, all the documents in a binder to the president. All the content pertains to the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Not all of the papers were released to Congress or the public. They were kept classified by officials. This was mentioned in a memorandum given to the attorney general, the director of National Intelligence, and the CIA's director.

In the memo, Trump wrote the documents declassified and examined how the materials can be presented as unclassified material. He added that all relevant information be allowed for public view to a maximum intent. The president intends to shed light on the events of the investigation by the FBI.

As a response to the declassifying, Trump impressed ]a letter issued by the FBI sent to the White House. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it objected to extensive declassification of all the DOJ binder contents. Mention that some passages had excerpts from the Intelligence Community equities. Citing some content according to the FBI should not be disclosed to the public. The memo was not agreeable to the FBI.

Trump added that he accepted the redactions that were requested by the FBI about the January 17 submission. He said that the rest of the papers in the binder would be authorized. Saying it was his final opinion on what can be revealed to the public or not and ordered the Attorney General to apply the redactions to the FBI's January 17 submission. The White House will be receiving the redacted copy.

In his final memo, the president specified how the documents in the binder are declassified. Some sections will be protected from public disclosure, according to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. With all applicable laws to allow the White House to disclose the documents authorized for public viewing.

One reason for the Hurricane Crossfire documents is because the 2016 Trump Campaign was investigated in July 2016. There were suspicions that Russia was involved in Trump's election. In April 2019, special counsel and former FBI Director Robert Mueller determined Trump was innocent.

