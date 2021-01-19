President Trump's last speech on his exit is the message that America is just beginning, not ending. Even with the pall of the next four years, he tells Americans to be strong as one nation.

On Tuesday afternoon, the president gave his last speech and shared his thoughts on the previous four years. He prays that the next administration will do as much.

He said that America should always be the land of hope, light, and glory to the world. A new administration is coming, and it should keep the country as safe and prosperous as the last administration. Trump said that what was needed to be done was done, and more for America's greatness, reported the Epoch Times.

Most important is the American government serves the will of the people. The government should be answerable to the people.

In the speech, this was highlighted

He mentioned that in America, everyone is part of the process of democracy. All Americans should be heard no matter what.

As president, he took the hard road and the hard battles and making the most challenging choices because he was elected to do it. Reiterating that it is not whether it is leftist or rightist, Republican or Democrat, because the nation's good is what counts most. It must be the whole nation, not just a part of it.

President Trump said that on Wednesday, a new chapter would begin for America, with the legacies he left that he hopes will be used for the good of all America.

Foreign policy for America

The commander-in-chief did the unthinkable, and part of it is an overhaul of foreign policy. These efforts include having a better relationship with significant allies in the middle east.

He took on Iran and imposed sanctions on Tehran for nuclear infractions, easing tensions on its neighbors. Another threat of the Chinese Communist Party is now part of U.S. policy, which angered Beijing.

There have been no new conflict for America in four years, as president trump dealt with older threats from other administrations. The first time in four years that pulling out American service members is the goal.

The U.S. and its allies co-partnered to stop China from worsening activities that undermined the security in the Indo-Pacific region. In the middle east, there was an unprecedented number of peace deals that included the Abraham Accords.

Countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, with other Islamic states, were co-signees on the Abraham Accords to deal with a rising Iranian threat. The president made good his promise and reduced U.S. troops in the middle east.



He thanked the support of First Lady Melania Trump, family members, various staffers, and the U.S. Secret Service during his time in office. Adding they were a vital part of the administration too.

Despite one sore point on January 6, he rejected any violence from anyone, especially his supporters. It cost him the presidency but took the welfare of the nation and people first.

The last part of his speech gave hope because he cited the help of patriotic Americans, a movement that has started for all of America. Trump called it only just the beginning.

