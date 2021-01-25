Adolf Hitler and rare Nazi-era emblems and medals are discovered upon police searches a reported warehouse in Andalusia, Spain.

Police even discovered a gun-running company they knew had already cracked. A third Reich shrine was also found with male and female mannequins dressed in clean Nazi uniforms looking into a cult discovery.

According to the Spanish Civil Guard, police detained a British man and two Germans on the site who were modifying arms purchased in Eastern Europe for resale, including scraping off serial numbers and amplifying automatic capabilities to market them to drug dealers throughout Europe. The three men have also been convicted of drug trafficking and falsification of records.

According to Newsweek, the Spanish Civil Guard discovered the warehouse in the autonomous region of Andalusia, and it contained Nazi uniforms, emblems, and medals, which was way considered a cult movement. The walls were also decorated with many Adolf Hitler portraits, while male and female mannequins were found dressed in mint-condition Nazi gear and placed like a small army throughout the warehouse.

The Spanish Civil Guard identified the discovery as a "museum of Nazi-themed objects." They also revealed that one of the two German men arrested during the bust had rented the property. Also detained at the site was a third man, a British national.

According to a statement by Spain's Civil Guard, in addition to the cache of 160 firearms, including 22 AK-47 assault rifles, eight submachine guns, 121 short weapons, including handguns, eight silencers, 10,000 bullets, and a grenade with 1.5 kilograms of explosives, they also found doctored gun licenses and other falsified documents. Some of the weapons were already packed and are all ready for distribution in hermetically sealed bags.

ALSO READ: Trump Offers Washington DC Hotel To National Guards Kicked Out of the US Capitol

The men are accused of leading an illicit arms business like a cult that included scraping off serial numbers and upgrading the weapons' automatic resale capability. Some of the guns have already been sealed, packaged, and ready for sale to European drug dealers.

The authorities assume that the weapons were first altered in an underground factory in Malaga and then packed and stored in Andalusia.

As foreign smugglers have used the strait to move drugs between the African and Spanish borders, the Andalusian coast has become a notorious hotbed for drug trafficking over the last few decades. But a shocking number of weapons used in so-called "rollbacks," or drug theft and distribution offenses, have recently been identified by local authorities.

In addition to weapons trafficking charges, the three men have since been charged with cocaine trafficking and falsifying paperwork. At least one of the men knew of the neo-Nazi movement's connections.

Video footage showing the vast array of illicit weapons with Adolf Hitler's images on the walls uncovered was posted on a social media site of the Spanish Civil Guard.

The British suspect, formerly arrested for drug trafficking, reportedly acted as an intermediary between the German weapons dealers and the European drug traffickers.

The successful trafficking bust resulted from joint efforts between several Spanish agencies, including the Civil Guard Information Office (UCE3), the Information and Information Division of the Andalusian Region, USECIC, and the Malaga Command's GEDEX.

According to a police release, UCE3 has carried out more than 87 operations against weapons trafficking networks over the last five years. There have been more than 4,737 weapons, 581,281 metal cartridges, and 412 pounds of explosives confiscated.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.