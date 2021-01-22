The Democrats are holding an impeachment trial of Donald Trump despite warning that it is not constitutional. It is the first time that a citizen is tried for impeachment, and the American people may not stand for it.

According to many law professors and constitutionalists, impeaching Trump is a misinterpretation and miscarriage of the US constitution. But the DEMS are intent on doing so.

Sources say that South Carolina-based lawyer Butch Bowers will spearhead the former president's defense in the Senate's proceedings. He is accused of insurrection and charged with insurrection. Most of those who heard his speech on January 6 says it is an incorrect interpretation, reported Epoch Times.

Adviser Jason Miller posted in a tweet, Butch is respected by Republicans and Democrats and will be doing an excellent job to defend President Trump, cited NBC News.

According to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Trump's legal team is still underway, but Bowers will be the anchor of his legal defense.

Graham added the ex-president Trump would assemble an excellent team of lawyers for his defense. Saying that Butch Bowers will be an anchor tenant. The senator also said he is rock solid too. Soon all the lawyers needed will be put together.

Trump's legal lead, Karl Smith Bowers Jr., is a graduate of Tulane University's law school, he owns a law firm. It is called Bowers Law Office in association with the Miller Law Group.

His website says that he has been legal counsel for former Republican governors in North and South Carolina and part of the U.S. Justice Department during the administration of former President George W. Bush. As Trump's lead in the impeachment, he will carry weight to the legal strategy used.

One of his clients is then-Governor Nikki Haley, whom he defended in an ethics hearing charged the governor of doing illegal lobbying as a state representative. Haley was acquitted, and the defense won her case in 2012.

He was the counsel for then-Governor Mark Sanford during 2009, which involved an ethics hearing with unauthorized use of state aircraft. He used the government plane to go on a five-day trip to see an Argentinian woman, his mistress. With Bower's counsel, Sanford had to pay $74,000 in charges spent on Argentina's trip. He still did not admit anything wrong.

The DEMS in the Lower house executed a short session on January 13 and voted to impeach then-President Trump a second time. They alleged he instigated the Capitol breach that went against the condemnation of violence.

What the DEMS say is the opposite when he told supporters to act peacefully. Democrat leaders stick to their perception despite remarks by other constitutionalists that say otherwise.

President Trump gave an official statement about the violence in the White House's official Twitter account. He said those responsible would be sought by justice.

According to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the impeachment trial starts in February, several months after his term. The ex-president is the first to be tried after office and twice impeached.

