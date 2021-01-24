President Joe Biden tempered his optimism with realism about the fact that the nation's vaccine supply delivery system is a long way from being effective.

Public health experts and state officials suggest that most Americans will need to be careful as the availability of COVID-19 vaccine supply available works to meet the demand as states continue to make more individuals available for vaccination

Taming Covid-19 is President Biden's top healthcare priority, and so far, he is doing so using executive orders followed by a roadmap.

At the beginning of the year, a new president and a new Congress seemed to give hope to many Americans though naive, but at least it was still there. Americans who felt stuck in a never-ending season of sorrow, loneliness, and disappointment, that there would be some flip of a switch that could speed up the nation's lurching process to get shots in weapons.

The things will still get worse before they get better, "Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better," "We didn't get into this mess overnight, and it's going to take months for us to turn things around."

But even as Biden announced last week a series of executive steps to combat the pandemic, the reality is sinking in that Americans will be trapped for quite a while longer in this maddening purgatory, with their state governments finally in possession of vaccinations that can protect them. However, most people still find them out of control.

Scientists and epidemiologists hailed Biden's acts who took with the stroke of his pen last week in the whirlwind of White House activity. Which included harnessing the Defense Procurement Act to create more vaccine supply such as needles, syringes, and PPE; helping states set up community vaccination clinics; a strong drive to ensure vaccine supply equity in Black and Brown communities and the prom.

But at a time when thousands of Americans are still dying every day, it is still not clear how much effect the administration of Biden will have on the nation's greatest crisis right now. There are not enough vaccine supply doses available for people who want to return to some sense of normalcy desperately.

ALSO READ: Trump Offers Washington DC Hotel To National Guards Kicked Out of the US Capitol

On Saturday, according to new data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US finally achieved the elusive goal set by the Trump administration by the end of last year: 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered.

"Once they get going into the month of May, June, July, August, then you're going to see a sharp escalation of additional doses of this one-dose vaccine," Dr. Anthony Fauci said while adding that change would make it more likely that 70 to 85% of Americans could be vaccinated by the end of the summer.

As vaccine supply availability in major cities such as New York and Los Angeles has reduced, vaccination appointments are being canceled because there are not enough doses.

State epidemiologist Erica Pan said during a vaccine advisory panel meeting last week in California. The country reached a single-day death record last week at the state's current rate is collecting doses. June before the form can vaccinate only 65 and older people in the existing eligibility group.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.