The Biden administration has declared a series of executive actions that open the door for instigating the quasi-Marxist critical theory throughout the federal government.

Biden's Signing of Executive Orders on First Day

President Joe Biden is moving hastily to dismantle former President Donald Trump's legacy on his first day in office, signing a series of executive actions that divert course on climate change, immigration, management of the COVID-19 pandemic, and racial equity.

The newly-inducted president signed the executive orders hours after taking the oath of office at the US Capitol, pivoting swiftly from his reduced inauguration ceremony to implementing his agenda, reported Mint.

Joe Biden was inducted as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021, before noon, culminating an end to Donald Trump's tenure in a ceremony that merged pop and politics, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

Kamala Harris has become the first Black person, the first woman, and the first person of South Asian descent sworn in as Vice President.

Biden signed three executive orders on Wednesday on camera, intended as early signs of his prospects and the beginning of an effort to dismantle his predecessor's agenda.

According to Biden in his first appearance in the Oval Office, "This is going to be the first of many engagements we're going to have in here. I thought with the state of the nation today there's no time to waste. Get to work immediately," reported CNN.

He wore a mask while seated behind the Resolute Desk with a pile of orders on Wednesday, stating there was "no time to start like today."

He then signed three orders on camera for the media. The first order was on creating a mask mandate on federal properties. Next was an order to address communities in need. The third was to create a standard of equality.

The president signed 15 executive orders and two agency actions on Wednesday, which were aimed at diverting many of former President Donald Trump's policies, including the environment, anti-immigration policies, the pandemic response, economic recuperation, and diversity.

Biden signed an executive order requiring the public to wear face masks and maintain social distancing on federal property. He also signed the launch of a "100 Days Masking Challenge" to encourage United States citizens to wear face masks.

He announced that "democracy has prevailed" as he took the helm of a significantly divided country and inherited a conflux of crises arguably greater than those inherited by his predecessors.

The inauguration came at a time of national turmoil and uncertainty. It was reportedly a ceremony of resilience as the hallowed American democratic rite transpired at the US Capitol pounded by a siege just two weeks ago.

Biden also signed executive orders to bring the United States back into the World Health Organization (WHO) and Paris Climate Accord and to shield young immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Six of the president's 17 orders, proclamations, and memorandums deal with immigration.

He also extended temporary legal status to Liberians who evaded the Ebola outbreak and civil war to June 2022.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.