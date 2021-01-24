Former President Donald Trump did not give anything away regarding his future plans in his first remarks since leaving behind the presidency as the Senate postponed his impeachment trial for two weeks.

Trump's First Remarks Before Impeachment Trial

The Senate's impeachment trial of the former president is slated to begin on the week of February 8, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday. The oral arguments will begin on Tuesday, February 9. The House of Representatives will convey the single article of impeachment at 7 PM ET on Monday, for incitement of insurrection, stated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday. This gives both Trump's defense team and House prosecutors time to prepare.

The two-week postponement will enable President Joe Biden time to fill his cabinet and begin implementing his legislative agenda -- particularly a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package -- before the proceedings against Trump. According to Biden, "The more time we have to get up and running to meet these crises, the better," reported Vanity Fair.

According to Trump on Friday as he dined in the Grill Room of the Trump International Golf Club in Florida, "We'll do something, but not just yet." An aide to Trump swiftly stepped in and ended the conversation, reported Newsweek.

Meanwhile, according to Schumer in a statement, "The January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, incited by Donald J. Trump was a day none of us will ever forget. We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation's history behind us." He added unity and healing would only come if there are truth and accountability, which will be provided by the trial, reported CNET.

Pelosi remarked that the House still plans to transfer the article of impeachment on Monday alleging "incitement of insurrection." That would typically lead to the formal commencement of the trial within one day, but Schumer stated the chamber would then halt until the week of February 8 to provide defense and prosecution time to prepare while simultaneously allowing the president to get his people confirmed and initiate efforts on the COVID-19 relief bill.

The former president skipped his successor's inauguration and flew to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, where he spoke to a crowd of around 200 people for an estimated 10 minutes. He said, "I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success," prior to heading to Palm Beach with his family.

The trial will be significant on two accounts: It is the first time a United States president has been impeached twice, and the first time a former president will stand trial for impeachment following the end of his presidency. On January 13, the House voted to impeach the former president for his role of allegedly provoking the fatal January 6 siege at the US Capitol courtesy of his supporters.

On Friday, Schumer laid out the timeline on the Senate floor.

The postponed start is a negotiation between Schumer and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell.

