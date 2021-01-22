Georgia Democrats have reportedly been not pleased over their two new senators, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who were inducted on Wednesday by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Both men narrowly won tight races against Republican incumbents in the Peach State. Their wins meant control of the Senate by the Democrats.

President Joe Biden revealed his long-anticipated stimulus proposal on Thursday that comprised an inauspicious provision for numerous Americans expecting additional $2,000 stimulus checks. In turn from the long-promised amount, the president's proposal merely calls for an additional $1,400 stimulus payment.

$1400 Instead of $2000 Stimulus Check

Biden declared a new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that would disseminate a third round of direct payments for millions of United States citizens. This will be an added amount to the second stimulus checks, which pay up to $600 per person, through the $1,400 payment, reported Yahoo.

The major issue pointed out by critics is that Biden espoused the amount of $1,400 checks to many Americans while Warnock and Ossoff vowed a $2,000 stimulus check.

According to Georgia Democrat Oscar Zaro, "Warnock and Ossoff made it a point to endorse and exclusively say '$2,000 checks. A lot of the people in my district voted blue in the runoff for two main reasons. One: Loeffler and Perdue denying us relief during COVID while profiting millions themselves; and two, $2,000 checks," reported Fox News.

Georgia voters who last delivered the Democratic Party control of the United States Senate by electing Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff remarked they feel let down, betrayed, and aghast at what NBC Peacock host Mehdi Hasan has termed the president's "first broken campaign promise."

Zaro voted for the Democratic Party slate amid the last Senate runoff election.

On December 22, 2020, Biden (who was still President-Elect) called the $900 billion stimulus package a "down payment" for a larger stimulus program during his tenure.

On January 6, 2021, Democrats divide the Senate 50-50 with Republicans following Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff's winning of the Georgia runoff election. They promised to vote for $2,000 stimulus payments.

During the campaign events espousing the $2,000 stimulus check proposal, Senate Republicans barred a $2,000 plan despite former President Donald Trump's support.

According to Biden at a rally for both candidates on January 4, "If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency for so many people who are struggling right now."

A Democratic voter in the typically red 14th Congressional District, Zaro stated that Georgian voters in the 14th were prompted to vote more Democratic than usual this year partly due to the pledge of $2,000 checks by Warnock and Ossoff.

According to Zaro, "The last few weeks heading towards the runoff election, especially after Trump endorsed the $2,000 payments, Warnock and Ossoff made it a point to endorse and exclusively say '$2,000 checks.'" reported Mediaite.

As the presiding officer of the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris can now cast a tie-breaking vote for $2,000 stimulus checks.

If an American is currently getting a $600 stimulus check, he or she may soon be qualified for an additional payment of $1,400.

