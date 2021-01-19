The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on January 17 released new photos of men they indicate were involved in the beating of a police officer on January 6 and a suspect that agents believe planted pipe bombs at the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee headquarters the same day.

Alleged Suspects in Beating of Officer, Planting of Pipe Bombs

The agency published photos of seven males who are alleged of assaulting Metropolitan Police officer Mike Fanone amid the tumult in and near the US Capitol.

The seven males appear to be white, and most have facial hair. Their faces are clearly seen except for one man, whose face is partially concealed by a white mask.

According to the agency in a release, "The FBI is seeking the public's assistance in identifying these individuals involved in the assault of DC Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone," reported DISRN.

Fanone reported he was assaulted by a crowd that took his badge, radio, and gun prior to threatening to kill him with the weapon.

According to Fanone, "The other option I thought of was to try to appeal to somebody's humanity. And I just remember yelling out that I have kids. And it seemed to work."

The FBI flier released on Sunday shows the men suspected of beating and tasing Fanone. People could be heard yelling during the attack, "Kill him with his own gun."

The 40-year-old victim survived the attack, but he experienced a mild heart attack, reported Daily News.

Another series of photos displays a single person wheeling a suitcase. This individual is alleged of planting pipe bombs at both committee headquarters in Washington, DC, according to the FBI.

Fanone remarked many of those rioters were misunderstood when he yelled that he is a father and that they protected him from the attackers until help came to the rescue.

For the alleged planter of pipe bombs, a reward of $50,000 would be awarded.

The FBI is asking the public for assistance in identifying the aforementioned persons involved in the attack on the District of Columbia police officer. They have asked that if anyone who recognizes such people or has information should report it either via its tip site for riots or over the phone.

Numerous people have been taken into custody and charged associated with the Capitol siege.

Protesters inundated the US Capitol on January 6 to interrupt a joint session of Congress for the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Congress members were counting electoral votes as the concluding step in the 2020 election process. Many protesters illegally entered the Capitol building, and some wrought damage to its interior.

Fanone recalled how protesters yanked clothing from him and attempted to grab his gun.

According to Fanone, "I remember guys chanting, like, 'Kill him with his own gun.' I was tased about a half-dozen times on the back of my neck. That sucked. I thought about killing people," reported The Epoch Times.

People who have information regarding any of the suspects are advised to call (800) 225-5324 or submit information to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

