After an unconfirmed report that cancellation of the Games might be imminent, organizers shared on Friday that the Japanese government is determined that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead.

According to the Times of London, citing an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition, mentioned that the authorities of Japan had privately concluded that the Olympics could not proceed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But the report was quickly refuted by the officials in Tokyo, CNN reported.

Based on the statement given by the organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, they have mentioned that the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had expressed to them his determination in holding the Olympic Games and that meetings were ongoing to ensure that they could go ahead while they are also implementing through infection countermeasures and other precautions due to the pandemic.

The organizers also mentioned in the statement that all of their delivery partners which includes the national government of Japan, the IOC, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, and the IPC are fully focused on hosting the Games this summer.

The mentioned organizers are also hoping that daily life can return to normal as early as possible so that they will continue to make every effort in preparing for safe and secure games for every delegation.

According to Nikkei Asia, Prime Minister Suga also mentioned when he spoke with parliament on Friday morning that the games will be a symbol of humanity overcoming the novel coronavirus, and a chance to showcase the reconstruction made by Japan after devastating calamities wherein the country suffered from earthquake and tsunami.

Suga also added that they are determined to work closely together with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee alongside Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the IOC to put into reality a safe and secure Olympics.

Moreover, even other Olympics officials quickly denied the circulating claims that were reported by The Times of London.

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll shared to the reporters on Friday that unfortunately, he needs to address the unfounded rumor that the Tokyo Games will be canceled.

He also added that the rumors that are not correct can create and add more anxiety for athletes in the field of sports and emphasized that the Tokyo Games are on, and the flames will be lit on the 23rd of July 2021 as this has been reconfirmed by Prime Minister Suga.

The Canadian Olympic chief David Shoemaker shared in a thread on Twitter that his team was unaware of any decision taken by the Japanese government as is being reported.

Shoemaker shared that the Canadia Olympic Committee has confidence that the Games can be staged safely and successfully given what has been learned in the sport over the last several months and the emphasis that the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee have placed as countermeasures for coronavirus, Aljazeera reported.

He also added that they will continue preparing to participate in Tokyo 2020 with a focus on the health and safety of the athletes, the families, and the communities involved.

