While skipping the traditional Inauguration Day transfer of power ceremonies and following another tradition, on Wednesday, President Donald Trump ended office with a note for his successor President-elect Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

According to The Post, a source that is familiar with the matter, on Wednesday at around 8 a.m., despite not entering the Oval Office, Trump ended his office with a note for his then-rival and now successor Joe Biden, as an aide left the note on the Resolute desk before departing the executive residence at around 8 a.m.

The tradition why Trump ended his office with a note left for Biden, started in 1989 when at that time outgoing President Reagan, left a message on the famous desk for that time President-elect George H.W. Bush telling him that he was praying for his success, NY Post reported.

After the said act by Reagan, in 1992, when it is Bush's time to end his office, he did the same for Bill Clinton, famously scrawling, 'I am rooting hard for you.'

As of the moment, it is still not clear whether what wishes did the outgoing President left for Biden, but it will be the only handover between the two commanders-in-chief on Wednesday, as he decided not to attend the swearing-in of Joe Biden, and he ended his office with only a note for the president-elect.

Trump was the first president in 152 years not to attend the inauguration of his successor, the fourth example of a president who did attend the swearing-in of his successor amid a contested presidential election or polarized political climate, which he followed Presidents John Adams, who is the second president of the United States of America; the sixth president, John Quincy Adams; and the first to be impeached and 17th president, Andrew Johnson.

All of the mentioned presidents only served for one term.

Instead of attending the swearing, Trump opted for a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, wherein he gave a speech, summarizing his achievements and promising that he will be seeing the people of America soon.

Meanwhile, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Biden has attended church services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., which is also joined by their families and senior congressional leaders.

According to the Miami Herald, other figures departing the White House also left notes for their successors.

Kayleigh McEnany, the outgoing press secretary has tweeted a photo of envelopes addressed to her successor Jen Psaki together with communications team members of Biden, Kate Bedingfield, Symons Sanders, and Marine Jean-Pierre.

In the tweet, McEnany wrote that she wishes all the best to President Joe Biden and the incoming press and communications team, and also mentioned that with the notes left for them, she is sending her prayers as they begin their service to the people of America, Fox News reported.

Moreover, the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden has been modified due to the recent Capitol siege wherein the seat of Democracy has been breached as even the laptop of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been stolen when the rioters stormed the Capitol.



