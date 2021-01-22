The presidential Marine One helicopter, which has served for many years, will be replaced soon. Addition of new equipment geared for presidential use will add to its mission.

Older presidential helicopters were based on the Sikorsky VH-3D Sea King that has served for a long time. President Donald Trump will be one the last to ride these presidential helos.

In 2021, helicopters served the president like the VH-34 and VH-60N as primary short-ranged transport that will be phased out for newer models by the end of 2020. Until 2023, the fleet of 11 VH-3Ds and 8 VH-60Ns will be replaced by 23 Sikorsky VH-92, reported the Drive.

Despite the reliability of the Sea King based VH-3D and UH-60s, the government decided newer and more modern helicopters will serve the leader of the free world better.

With the coming service of the new VH-92 was presidential transport, with no significant problems to date. Training and testing done in the Washington D.C. area where the helicopter will primarily operate. It is a must if the United States president will ride it, and it fulfills the mission of preserving him.

The Sikorsky VH-92

In the variant used by the White House, the VH-92A configuration has another addition to its specifications that were not in the older Sikorsky VH-3D.

This new edition is a new satellite communications dome located on the top part of the tail area. A new addition to its current equipment to talk to communicate while airborne. A specific type of newer equipment that connects with satellites for real-time connection.

Also read: Australia Increases Attack Helicopter Force, Updates US AH-64 Guardian Helicopters for Armed Reconnaissance

Other communication systems

These systems are older MILSTAR and UHF satellite communications, wide-band global SATCOM capabilities; this communication equipment can only be found on Marine One. One advantage of global SATCOM is to connect any VIP onboard and provide high-grade and secure connection anywhere in the world.

Installed on the VH-92A are sophisticated equipment can connect to vehicle issued for presidential use. One of them is the new command and communications vehicle with a SATCOM array used by the secret service when the president is on the move or flight.

All over the surface of the aircraft are communication antennas installed. One is a high-frequency rail on the tail of the helicopter, used for long-range radio communications. Under the belly is a platter shape that is used for communicating via air-to-ground mobile phone network calling.

Protective systems on VH-92A

The U.S. President's new ride still has the bells and whistles like the older Sikorsky VH-3D Sea King.

One of the counter-measured to protect the occupant and crew is laser-based directional infrared countermeasures.

What it does is emit infrared energy as pulsing flashes that make it hard for missiles to track the president's helicopter.

The pulsing flashes of I.R. energy confuse the missile guidance system, preventing tracking the target aircraft in all directions. Another is small missile launch detectors that work with the laser countermeasures. Systems like this are located in unobstructed parts of the helicopter.

When the new Marine One is ready for deployment, they will be stationed at HMX-1's base in Quantico, Virginia. Always prepared to do what it takes to preserve the life of the U.S. president.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.