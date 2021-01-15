Newly-inducted Georgia congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will be submitting impeachment articles against President-elect Joe Biden on January 21 due to "abuse of power."

She accused Biden of suppressing foreign aid to Ukraine and pressuring them to complete a negotiation with his son Hunter Biden.

Biden Accused of 'Abuse of Power'

The Georgia Republican's declaration came briefly after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for "incitement of insurrection" after last week's fatal siege at the U.S. Capitol.

The vote of 232-197 with the help of 10 Republicans marked the first time in the history of the United States that a sitting president has been impeached twice.

An outspoken supporter of Trump, Greene voted against the impeachment on Wednesday.

According to Greene, "I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure our leaders are held accountable, we cannot have a President of the United States who is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies, so on January 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden," reported Syracuse.

Greene also took to Twitter regarding her filing of articles of impeachment against Biden.

She won her House seat in November 2020.

When interrogated regarding how filing the impeachment articles will work, the congresswoman brought up the recent violent siege at the Capitol Hills when President Donald Trump supporters breached the building in objection to Congress certifying states' electoral votes.

She said she could not imagine people in this country being very fearful of a Biden administration's future that they had to resort to violence as they did at the Capitol.

Greene continued that she does not put up with violence and that the American public needs hope; they need to be aware that there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them despite being a minority, and regardless of how the odds are against them, reported Newsweek.

On the abuse of power, Greene lamented, "When he was Vice President of the United States, he abused the power of his office by basically saying that he would withhold a billion dollars of foreign aid to Ukraine until he got a deal for his son, Hunter Biden, with a Ukrainian energy company," reported The Epoch Times.

The impeachment article would also underscore the "widespread evidence" that came to light through Hunter Biden's laptop, citing allegations from former business partner Tony Bobulinski that the Biden family was negotiating with Chinese energy companies with communist China.

Meanwhile, the impeachment articles against the incumbent president will now go to the Senate to commence a trial to determine between convicting him and potentially prohibiting him from running for office again. Though the president will have left office by the time the impeachment trial starts, there may still be repercussions if convicted.

