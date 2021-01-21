President Joe Biden took several steps in the wrong direction on the first day of office, according to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday.

'Several Big Steps in the Wrong Direction'

McConnell stated Biden re-entered the failed Paris climate agreement, which was an unfavorable bargain that would set them up to self-inflict significant economic pain on working American families with no affirmation that China or Russia would uphold their commitments.

McConnell denounced several actions taken by the president and cautioned that Republicans would attempt to block proposals they disagree with.

Aside from rejoining the Paris climate agreement, McConnell pointed out Biden's canceling of the Keystone XL oil pipeline and sacking a Trump appointee as National Labor Relations Board general counsel, reported News Break.

The Kentucky senator made it clear that Biden is in for a fight as he condemned his decisions to reportedly pander to the radical left on immigration and environmental issues in ways that will only harm Americans at a grassroots level.

According to McConnell, "This is not the Day One American workers deserved," reported The Western Journal.

He also stated, "On the Biden administration's very first day, it took several big steps in the wrong direction," reported Newsmax.

Later, McConnell remarked, "It's still early. There is plenty of time for President Biden to remember that he does not owe his election to the far left."

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in his floor speech, celebrated the early executive orders of the new administration.

He found the idea of a president who actually took the defining crisis of our time seriously favorable and was moved by the change.

McConnell said their side takes great pride in the milestones that three consecutive Republican Senates helped deliver for the United States citizens. He added as voters chose President Biden to take over the Oval Office, they simultaneously diminished the Democrats' House majority and elected this evenly-divided Senate.

He also said Biden should take into consideration that he does not owe his election to the far-left.

The president can and must refocus his administration on producing good-paying American jobs and not sacrificing their people's jobs to liberal symbolism, according to McConnell.

Republicans have reproved the Paris climate agreement, an international accord merging nearly 200 nations with the aim of diverting the human impact on climate change and diminishing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, GOP officials claim the agreement, which former President Donald Trump nearly immediately pulled the United States out of after being elected in 2017, will affect manufacturing jobs and unfairly hold the nation to an environmental standard not met by India or China.

Alongside other congressional GOP members, McConnell has similarly taken issue with the president's decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline XL.

McConnell stated the United States has already been diminishing carbon emissions while China and other countries in the agreement have kept increasing theirs. He added rejoining will just set them up to kill American jobs while their competitors remain to roar on by.

