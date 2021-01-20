DC pipe bomb suspects are still in the hunt. The FBI revealed it was offering a $50,000 reward to locate the person responsible for two pipe bombs.

Bombs are located at the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Wednesday when a pro-Trump crowd rioted in the U.S.Capitol.

The demonstrators invaded the Capitol building, calling their search a "top priority" the day before Joe Biden's inauguration.

At 1:00 p.m., roughly On January 6, 2021, EST at the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters located at 310 First Street Southeast in Washington, DC, numerous law enforcement agencies received reports of possible pipe bombs with wires. At approximately 1:15 p.m. EST, at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters at 430, South Capitol Street Southeast #3 in Washington, DC, second suspected pipe bombs with identical descriptors were identified.

The DC pipe bombs were found several blocks from the Capitol at the respective political parties' offices, and officials said they were working devices.

The US Capitol Police said its bomb squad "determined that both devices were, in fact, hazardous and can cause great harm to public safety." They were disabled and turned over to the FBI.

Law enforcement is still attempting to locate the Capitol rioters, and earlier Thursday, the FBI Washington Field Office said it had collected more than 4,000 tips.

A second unnamed law enforcement official told Fox News that the explosives were disassembled and scrutinized for clues, such as the type of explosive used, to determine their origin and who created them.

Officials have photos of a person they suspect was involved in distributing the explosives DC pipe bombs, but the face of the individual was obscured.

An unnamed "law enforcement official briefed on inauguration security concerns" was quoted by Fox News as saying that the FBI alerted law enforcement agencies to the status of their investigation and that the individual pursued was still involved in its interest.

ABC News then received an exclusive photo of a possible explosive device called DC pipe bombs hidden only a few blocks away from the Capitol, found outside the RNC.

A federal law enforcement official told ABC News that the supposed DC pipe bombs were still involved and that the US Capitol Police reported that "great harm." may have been caused by the devices.

The FBI has revised its DC pipe bombs suspect poster. Monday's Pipe Bomber. The latest photographs reveal the distinctive backpack and shoes of the bomber.

Five people, including one female protester who was shot by law enforcement officers and one police officer, were killed in the Capitol siege.

READ MORE: Man With Unauthorized Inauguration Credentials and Loaded Handgun Arrested by US Capitol Police

The FBI is still collecting information about those involved in the blockade. Photographs of some of the pro-MAGA demonstrators were tweeted on Thursday night, asking the public to help identify them.

FBI seeks public assistance to identify those involved in the Capitol siege on Wednesday, urging "anyone with information about these people, or anyone who has witnessed any unlawful violence at the Capitol or near the area," contact the tipline of the department.

