As Inauguration Day fast-approaches, police have arrested two more individuals near security checkpoints in Washington, D.C., as the security is heightened over concerns regarding the potential violence.

On Sunday, police arrested a 22-year-old man from Virginia while carrying a firearm with three high-capacity magazines and 37 rounds of unregistered ammunition near Capitol Hill.

Based on the Metropolitan Police Department, the individual who was identified as Guy Berry of Gordonsville, Virginia, was walking in the 200 Blk in Massachusetts Avenue NE carrying a Glock 22, which is clearly visible in a holster.

According to NPR, the police report mentioned that the officers who stopped him concluded that he could not carry a handgun in D.C.

The police shared that the Virginia man remained in custody as of Sunday early afternoon and was arrested for carrying a pistol without having a license and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device and unregistered ammunition.

A voicemail message left a phone number that was listed for Berry was not immediately returned.

On the other hand, a woman who claimed to be a law enforcement officer said that she was a cabinet member, was stopped at an inauguration checkpoint on Saturday. The United States Capitol Police stated that they had arrested her for impersonating an officer and failure to obey and fleeing from law enforcement.

In an email sent by the Metropolitan Police Department to the news agency, the MPD has identified the woman as 63-year-old Linda McGovern, a resident of Stratford, Connecticut.

Based on the police report, the woman approached a security checkpoint close to Union Station at around 8:45 a.m. in her vehicle.

McGovern displayed a round metallic object later, which was later identified as Military Police Challenge Coin. She continued to claim that she was a Cabinet member and a law enforcement officer at the checkpoint.

The report also mentioned that the officers asked McGovern to put her vehicle in park three times, and she complied, but she fled northbound when she was asked for her driver's license, NBC News reported.

USCP mentioned in a press release that their officers questioned the suspect, but she drove off in the vehicle and was stopped again at 50 Massachusetts Avenue.

After her arrest, the police have shared that McGovern was transported to the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program in D.C. for initial evaluation before being processed at the headquarters of USCP and taken to the D.C. jail, Washington Post reported.

Moreover, when reached by phone, the husband of the suspect, Keith McGovern, declined to give any comment regarding the said issue.

Following the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol and ahead of the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, a total of three individuals have been arrested in areas near the security checkpoints.

On the other hand, a truck driver was arrested near the Capitol with a loaded handgun and hundreds of ammunition rounds.

