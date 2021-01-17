The Census Bureau informed that census respondents' information would not be ready until President Trump leaves the White House. It will endanger moves to exclude illegal immigrants from getting apportioned.

The purpose of the census is to ascertain how many American citizens are and those who are not.

Data on the respondents who responded to the census is delayed. It will be ready for release after January 20. No exact date is specified when processing is done, reported the Epoch Times.

Before the end of his term, the President's initiative is to prevent illegal immigrants from getting allotment from the federal government. Allocation of federal funds and resources should be prioritized for legal American citizens.

Some sectors in the United States disagree that the undocumented will not get anything unless naturalized already. His move to block the undocumented is not seen as necessary.

Way back in 2019, the President ordered executive agencies to give all their information with the census. The census indicates all the data about U.S. Citizens and immigrants got slowed down by legal action.

Last year, another order was issued and asked the U.S. government to disallow illegal aliens in calculations to determine congressional seats.

Updates on Census data

The Bureau of Census reported that it did not complete everything before the deadline to get the apportionment data finalized on time. Last Saturday, all the pertinent data on citizenship will take long after the current administration ends on January 20.

According to the reports and numbers ordered by the White House's two executive orders will not be ready on January 20, said the Bureau spokesmen.

Sources say the Census Bureau and the Department of Commerce will report or disclose the census data to the public. Data about population numbers or an estimation of it as of April 1, 2020, cited Yo News.

The next administration is mostly against the outgoing Donald Trump; he is trying to block the illegal apportionment even more. One goal is to prioritize true blue citizens, mainly benefitting, and the data will be forgotten after January 20.

Reasons for delay

Delays caused by a lawsuit by the National Urban League that won a court order on January 15. It prevented the bureau from processing the data. In the order, a halt of processing of 21 days was issued or a 21-day stay.

Sources say the Department of Justice told the court, the case filing before the order would prevent processing of apportionment data and the citizenship information too. The order delays finishing the job.

The stay order granted to the National Urban League has caused a delay that forces the agency to wait after the next administration rolls in soon. There is no way around it, and the White House remains quiet on any response.

Democrat and the Census

The White House move to get information on citizenship and prevent illegal immigrants from getting apportionment data is disliked by the DEMS. These undocumented illegal aliens, if boxed out, will result in fewer seats in the Lower house. Most important are the electoral votes that proved crucial this election.

DEMS stop the Census Bureau from completing the orders of President Trump. Though another Supreme Court rule said, the order was legal.

