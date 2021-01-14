President Trump said he denounced the Capitol riot in the U.S. in a White House video released after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

Trump Calls for Unity to Stop Violence

In relation to the Capitol riot: "I want to be very clear," said Trump. "The violence we saw last week, the violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement, I unambiguously condemn."

Hours after he became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, on Wednesday, Donald Trump issued a video condemning his supporters' abuse in the Capitol, calling for unity to restore and prevent the same kind of incident.

In a video message released by the White House, Trump said, addressing fellow Americans, "Mob violence goes against everything and I believe in and everything our movement stands for,"

He further said, "No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could disrespect the law enforcement or our great American flag. And no true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. And, if you will do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement- you are attacking it. And you are attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it."

The President said those who were involved in the Capitol riot would face justice. "No excuses and no exception. America is the nation of law. Those who engaged in attacks last week will be brought to justice," he said.

While Trump did not talk about his impeachment in the video, he did refer to the social media companies' ban on him.

He said an "unprecedented assault" on free speech had occurred.

Noting that there have been rumors of more protests being scheduled in the coming days both here in Washington and around the country, Trump said he oriented on the U.S. Secret Service's possible threat.

In Washington, DC, Trump said that he had ordered federal agencies to use all appropriate tools to restore order. "In order to secure the city and ensure that a transition can take place safely and without incident, we are bringing in thousands of National Guard members," he said.

"What is needed now is that, for us to listen to one another. Not to silence one another." Then he added: "For all of us can choose by our actions, we will rise above the rank and find common ground and then shared purpose. We must then focus on advancing the interest of the whole nation delivering the miracle vaccines, us defeating the pandemic, us rebuilding the economy, protecting our national security, and upholding the rule of law," he said.

He also added, "Today, I am calling on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment and let's join together as one American people. Let us choose to move forward united for the good of our families, our communities, and our country," Trump said.

