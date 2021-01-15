As a measure of further tightening the security ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, several large United States airlines will impose on DC travelers a gun ban, prohibiting passengers flying to major airports serving the Washington D.C with firearms on Thursday.

Based on the new policy of the American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines, starting this weekend and running through next week, the companies emphasized the DC travelers gun ban due to the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last week and a spate of politically motivated disturbances on flights and airports.

Only law enforcement are authorized to carry firearms as they are exempted from the new policy.

Days before the inauguration, airlines, airports, and hotels are already ramping up their security.

Based on a number of airports, they have mentioned that they will be adding more police in their vicinity and premises, while airlines will also be increasing their staffing at airports and booking overnighting crews at airport hotels instead of the city center to cater costumers and increase their efficiency, CNBC reported.

On Wednesday, American Airlines mentioned late Wednesday that it will suspend alcohol sales for D.C. flights and will provide private transportation for their crew to and from the airport instead of having their usual shared vans.

Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta Airlines shared in an interview that they are all on high alert based on the events weeks ago in Washington.

According to the spokeswoman of the Transportation Security Administration, which scans checked and carry-on bags, shared it can detect improperly checked or undeclared firearms, The Washington Post reported.

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration mentioned that they implemented a 'zero-tolerance' policy for travelers who are unruly or interfere with flight crew duties, and fined them up to $35,000.

According to New York Post, Alaska Airlines stated that it will be requiring travelers, flying to Reagan National, Dulles Internation, and Baltimore-Washington to remain seated for one hour from take-off before landing.

The imposed new policy is reminiscent of a post-9/11 rule wherein passengers flying in and out of Reagan National stay seated for 30 minutes after departure or before arrival, however, that federal rule was scrapped in 2005.

Alaska also mentioned that it would be limiting the number of seats sold into the D.C. area.

Last week, the carrier mentioned that it banned 14 travelers on a Dulles-Seattle flight for refusal of wearing masks, as they have mentioned that the said travelers were rowdy, argumentative, and harassed their crew members.

In addition, Airline Company Delta Airlines, have shared that they have banned travelers who harassed Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney on one of its flights this week.

The airline company also shared mentioned that have also banned not less than 880 travelers for their refusal to comply with the mask requirements, as part of the safety protocols imposed to avoid coronavirus infection during this time of the pandemic.

