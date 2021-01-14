After facing a manslaughter conviction, the United States Supreme court has overturned the previous decision of murder to the former NFL player, Will Smith, killer.

On Monday, the highest court of the nation vacated the conviction of Cardell Hayes, the person that was previously convicted on the case, but the Supreme Court based its decision on the case Ramos v. Louisiana last year that found non-unanimous verdicts to be unconstitutional in criminal cases and overturned the case of Hayes.

Following a week-long trial, the previously convicted individual was found guilty of manslaughter in relation to the death of Will Smith and attempted manslaughter of the wife of the NFL Player, Raquel Smith.

During that time, he was found not guilty of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Hayes faced at first murder and attempted murder charges, but he was convicted on the charges of manslaughter.

Cardell Hayes, who is a now-33-year-old tow-truck driver, semi-pro football player, has then considered as the Will Smith killer has been convicted in a 10-2 vote by the jury and after charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and inflicting criminal damage, was lessen to charges of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter, New York Daily News reported.

Moreover, Jason Williams, the Orleans Parish District Attorney, who was sworn in on Monday, will now be deciding whether he will be pursuing a case or not against the previously convicted Will Smith killer.

According to PEOPLE, William mentioned in a statement that in accordance with the ruling of the United States Supreme court in Ramos v. Louisiana, which struck down the Jim Crow-era non-unanimous jury law of Louisiana, and the United States Supreme Court remanded two cases to lower courts for a new trial.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney also shared that both of the said cases, one well known, and one relatively unknown to the public, will receive a thorough review and a decision in the next few weeks on the best way to proceed based on the law to deliver justice.

Read Also: House Votes on Trump Impeachment, First US President To Be Impeached Twice

Not only Hayes experienced the decision recently as the Supreme Court also vacated the previous conviction of Reginald Jones, who was also previously found guilty in a split vote.

During a press release, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the authorities shared that Will and Racquel were shot by Hayes in April 2016 after he rear-ended their vehicle with his Hummer.

After that, the two men exchanged words and Hayes brought out a handgun and shot Smith multiple times which caused his death.

The wife of Smith, Raquel also received one gunshot from the previously convicted Will Smith killer to the leg but she survived.

No individual has confirmed seeing Smith go for a gun, but a loaded weapon was found in his car.

Legal Analyst Keva Landrum shared that because the jury convicted Hayes on a responsive verdict, which reduced the original charges from second-degree murder and attempted murder to manslaughter and attempted manslaughter, Hayes cannot be changed with any case higher than manslaughter the second time around, 4WWLTV reported.

Will Smith is a defensive end who anchored the Saints' defense from 2004 to 2012.

Related Article: Grief-Stricken Family Buries Flight Attendant Who Died in Indonesian Plane Crash

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.