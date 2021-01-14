As divers restarted their hunt for its second black box, the remains of the flight attendant who was recovered from the site of Indonesian plane crash was buried in a Jakarta cemetery, where sobbing friends and relatives filed on the burial site.

The 29-year-old, Okky Bisma, was the first confirmed victim of the disaster on Saturday as the fingerprints from his retrieved hand match those on the identity database of the government.

The crashed Indonesia passenger jet before the incident happened, the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 were carrying 62 crews and passengers, which includes 10 children, when it plunged around10,000 feet (3,000 meters) in less than a minute before slamming into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta.

Based on the latest information, at least five other victims have since been identified, as forensic examiners sort through mangled the retrieved remains from the wreckage-littered seabed in the hope of matching DNA with relatives, AFP reported.

Moreover, the wife of Bisma who were the first identified victim of the Indonesian plane crash, Aldha Refa, clutched a portrait of her husband at the cemetery, while sprinkling flower petals on a mound of dirt where his coffin was bried.

Bisma's wife, Refa, who is also a flight attendant, wrote a tribute message for her husband on social media this week and mentioned rest in peace for his husband and wait for her in heaven.

She also thanked her husband for being a perfect husband when he was on earth.

According to Channel News Asia, funeral traditions in Indonesia, which is the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation, call for a quick burial of the dead.

Moreover, the identification process would take weeks or even more, which prolongs the agony of a number of distraught families of the victims.

The father of Bisma, Supeno Hendy Kiswanto, shared that they have gave up on hoping of recovering more remains and decided instead to bury what divers had retrieved.

Kiswanto also told during the ceremony that they are mourning, but they surrender to Allah for what has happened.

He also added that death is in the hands of God, let us pray that Allah grants him a place in heaven.

New Hunt

An estimated 270 divers were on hand Thursday as authorities restarted the underwater hunt, which was called off a day earlier because of the bad weather condition in the area and rough seas.

Rasman MS, the sear-and-rescue agency's operations director, shared earlier on Thursday that the main focus of the operation is the diving process, Yahoo! News reported.

The operations director also added that they are not just looking for one thing, or only the victims as they are also looking for the cockpit voice recorded and debris are all priorities.

Based on the investigators of the Indonesian plane crash, they had extracted and cleaned a memory module from a retrieved flight data recorder and they are also hoping to be able to read critical details on the device soon, as they are focusing now on locating the cockpit voice recorder of the plane.



