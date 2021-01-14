A Chinese MIT professor accused of anti-American activity after his link to the Chinese Communist Party was discovered. For years, Beijing has sanctioned I.T. theft from institutions only now, under the Trump administration, it is dealt with.

A Chinese faculty of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has fallen into the dragnet as the U.S. conducted searches for espionage in universities and colleges.

The Chinese faculty sought to keep his activities under the radar, especially his deep ties to the Chinese Communist regime. He accepted U.S. grant money while in contact with Beijing, said the Justice Department on Jan. 14, reported the Epoch Times.

Identified is Gang Chen, 56, charged with a criminal complaint because of falsified statements on his tax return. He was accused of wire fraud, not filing a foreign bank account report, said the DOJ on the case.

Chen is already naturalized and a Chinese national, MIT Pappalardo Micro/Nano Engineering Laboratory, and director of the Solid-State Solar Thermal Energy Conversion Center. From 2013, a total of 19 million in U.S. agency grants were received by him, indicated in the document.

Beginning in 2012, the Chinese faculty head had several appointments with the CCP. Aiming to steal American I.T. is unavailable to China, so they resort to espionage and subterfuge using all means to acquire it. Chen might have direct contact with CCP officials and got extra financial rewards for his service.

At times the Chinese MIT professor was on tap as an expert for the Chinese Communist Party when requested by the Chinese Consulate in New York. Records show that he was part of two talent programs that were part of Chinese auspices, said the DOJ.

Sources say that Chen has been active since 2013 and got $29 million of foreign funding (CCP money) and $19 million from the Southern University of Science and Technology as a large grant. China benefitted from it as well.

Evidence like an email said the DOJ was from servers, Chen sent an email to an MIT account. The email's content was the CCP's scientific and economic development strategy, caught red-handed assisted the CCP communists.

In the email, he outlined what he labeled as crucial to forward the Communist agenda, mention scientific innovation is the key. He added it should be done in this stage of history; next, is the economy connected to technology and even environmental sustainability factored in.

Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said that it is not a problem to work with foreign nationals and entities.

He added collaboration is not an issue if it is above board. Only when concealment and lying is part of the deal.

Chen is accused as a recruiter who helped point out those who can help advance the CCP undercover tech harvesting. The CCP has made stealing technology from the U.S. and other countries part of its plan.

Prosecutors turned the screws and indicated an intention by Chen to keep his Chinese Communist Party activities and affiliation hid till now. One evidence is a bank account in the People's Republic of China

