On the fifth anniversary of Iran's capture of the United States sailors traversing the Persian Gulf, Iran's head of the maritime branch of the elite Revolutionary Guard delivered a warning to future aggressors, which serves today as a flashpoint for worsening tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Half a decade ago, the Revolutionary Guard Navy of Iran intercepted two U.S. Navy riverine boats and briefly detained the ten sailors onboard for their stay into the Iranian waters off Farsi Island.

Alireza Tangsiri, the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral, remembered the international incident on Monday and reminded that his forces are fully prepared to defend their country and its borders at sea.

Tangsiri shared during a ceremony at the southern port city of Iran, Bandar Abbas, that if a country intends to invade or threaten their Islamic homeland, as, on January 13, 2016, their answer will be tough and decisive.

The United States and Iran have a long history of naval tensions in the Persian Gulf. The comments came a day after the Head of the Revolutionary Guard Navy of Iran appeared in a televised interview wherein he recalled other displays of dominance by Iran in the region. It includes the shootdown of a spy drone in June of 2019, a move that Tangsiri considered as a turning point in the military history of the country.

The Revolutionary Guard Navy head also demanded that Pentagon pull their forces from the region and blame the U.S. military for causing insecurity in the region. He asked for cooperation among Middle Eastern countries there, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Tangsiri also mentioned that the United States must leave the Persian Gulf region, and they have no option but to withdraw from the area.

He also added that the Americans could not extend their stay for a long time as the Persian Gulf only belongs to his country and other southern countries of the Persian Gulf, which is home to them and other Muslim countries on the southern rim of the Persian Gulf.



The Revolutionary Guard Navy head also recently joined in the unveiling of an underground missile base located on the Persian Gulf's shores.

Tangsiri was also joined by Revolutionary Guard commander Major General Hossein Salami at the undisclosed station where they described the facilities as a number of kilometers long, Nikkei Asia reported.

Salami also mentioned that it is their logic to defend the territorial integrity, the independence of their country, and the Islamic Revolution's achievements.

Major General Hossein Salami has proclaimed that the missile arsenal of his country was the largest and the most advanced in the region, which helped them ensure the defense of the vital interests of the great nation of Iran blue waters of the Persian Gulf and beyond.

When asked by news agency Newsweek regarding their comment about the issue and statements coming from the head of the Revolutionary Guard Navy of Iran, the U.S. Central Command did not answer right away, but the State Department has commented on the previous revelation of the underground missile bases of Iran.

