Top White House Officials, Including Deputy Press Secretary, Resign in the Wake of Capitol Breach

Several White House officials have resigned following a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Following top officials' resignation, many others in the White House are considering it, too

Trump supporters outburst their emotions in the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. On Wednesday afternoon. Deputy National Security adviser Matt Pottinger resigned. Meanwhile, deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, at times one of Trump's most vocal defenders in the administration, are considering resignation, as per Bloomberg and CNN.

Stephanie Grisham, which is reported "very close" to First Lady Melania Trump, had previously considered leaving multiple times, as per CNN. White House social secretary Rickie Niceta followed Grisham in resignation following the Capitol breach, Forbes reported.

In a statement, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews announced her resignation, saying, "As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who has spoken in favor of certifying the election, is also considering resigning, as per NBC News. However, Jonathan Swan claims that Chao's resignation is not imminent.

According to CNBC, pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol Building after Trump supporters rallied in Washington against the electoral College ballots' congressional count that confirms Joe Biden's victory. On Wednesday afternoon. Grisham, former White House press secretary, submitted her resignation in part over the riots.

Grisham said, "It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House."

She added that she is proud to become a part of the First Lady's mission to help children and the many accomplishments of the Trump administration.

Trump supporters stormed the chambers where lawmakers carried out the procedural count of the electoral votes. To secure locations, lawmakers immediately evacuated. Several law enforcement officials said a woman inside the Capitol building was killed with a shot during the chaos. The state forces and National Guard were mobilized to tamp down the insurrection.

Trump promised an orderly transition

Donald Trump promised an "orderly transition" after the American Congress has ratified Biden's electoral victory. According to Explica, Trump has assured in a statement that despite a total disagreement with the outcome of the elections, there will be an orderly transition in January 20.

Trump urged to emphasize that "the fight will continue in ensuring that legal votes are the only ones to be counted. He noted that the electoral vote result represents the "end of the best first presidential term in history" and his main goal is to "continue his fight in making America great again."

Trump's advisor on social networks, Dan Scavino, published the statement on his Twitter account as Trump has been blocked for his comments on Capitol assault, which he described rioters as "very special people." Scavino released messages publicly on his social network soon after Congress ratified Biden's victory in the presidential elections.

