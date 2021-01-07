Congress certified the United States Electoral College vote for Joe Biden on Thursday after an election tainted by a series of claims of fraud and irregularities.

Congress Certifies Biden's Win

In a tally read by Vice President Mike Pence, Biden obtained 306 electoral votes while Incumbent President Donald Trump garnered 232 votes.

The certification transpired at 3:41 AM local time after a mob broke into the Capitol and interrupted the process. The ceremony ended with the announcement by Pence, reported The Guardian.

The VP declared Biden's victory following Congress' completion of the electoral count on Thursday, reported WLNS.

Work was underway within the US Capitol to certify November's presidential election win after a brutal and fatal day involving Trump supporters, creating havoc in Washington DC. The chaos halted the certification process for many hours.

Two hundred seventy electoral votes are required to win the White House, reported Xinhua.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' Electoral College win was also certified.

President Trump issued a statement, vowing to an orderly transition on January 20.

The Congress' joint session concluded after a tumultuous Wednesday wherein a crowd of rioters stormed the US. Capitol as lawmakers were debating whether to reject Arizona's votes.

It was not made clear who instigated the breach of the Capitol.

Although Trump issued a statement vowing an orderly transition, election fraud claims were repeated without mentioning Biden.

Four fatalities were recorded when hundreds of the president's supporters broke into the Capitol. One person was gunned to death by the police. Three other people reportedly died due to medical conditions.

The Electoral College win comes after defeating objections to Pennsylvania and Arizona's votes.

The Congress' joint session adjourned twice for debate, over objections to Arizona and Pennsylvania's votes. The Arizona objection was defeated 303-122 in the House and 93-6 in the Senate. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania objection was defeated 282-138 in the House and 92-7 in the Senate.

Rioters stormed the Capitol building busting windows and breaking through doors. Police officials drew their weapons at one barricaded door. Protesters eventually ruptured both chambers.

According to Pence, "The announcement of the state of the vote ... shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected President and Vice President of the United States."

Trump stated, "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."

Congress first commenced the joint session at 1 PM to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by the president-elect as supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House.

The Senate halted its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College following demonstrators forcing police to lock down the Capitol.

In normal times, a state-backed crowd rampaging through a legislature to protests against a lost election be nullified would have US diplomats urgently drafting a statement of condemnation. However, after the deadly violence in Washington on Wednesday, it was the turn of officials in capitals to plead for calm.

