After the reelection defeat of United States President Donald Trump, despite not calling for a dispersal, Trump encouraged his supporters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to remain peaceful.

Trump Calls for Peace

The joint session of Congress where lawmakers were counting electoral votes which will also be affirming the White House victory of Democrat Joe Biden two weeks before the Inauguration Day was delayed by the protesters as they bulled their way into the Capitol, overwhelming the police as they put chaos into the seat of democracy, BBC reported.

Trump responded offered a muted response to the violence as loyalists who are brandishing his paraphernalia and clashing with police, occupying the Capitol, and even stormed the Senate chamber.

Due to the growing pressure coming from his allies in condemning the violence, Trump emphasized in a tweet that they should remember that they are the Party of law and order, and reminded the people to respect the law and the great men and women in Blue.

As the unrest continues, several hours later, Trump tweeted that these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been unfairly and badly treated for a long time.

But he asked his supporters also in the tweet to go home with love and in peace but remember this day forever.

During the earlier part of the rally, Trump had encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol and suggested at one point that he will be joining them on Capitol Hill.

In his remarks, he used violent undertones and incendiary language.

Trump also had urged his supporters in getting rid of the weak people in Congress, presumably because of primary challenges.

He also added that it is time to get the weak ones to get out as it is time for strength.

On the other hand, Republican lawmakers are pleading with President Trump and do more in stopping the violence brought by his supporters.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California shared that he also asked the president to calm the individuals down.

According to Fox News, McCarthy shared to them that he was able to talk to the president already and he suggested to the president to make a statement to put the individuals calm down.

Even Senate ally, Marco Rubio of Florida who also a Republican appealed to the White House directly and ask Trump that the men and women of law enforcement are under assault and he reminded Trump that he plays a vital role in helping and restoring the order by sending resources to assist the police and also ask those who are doing this to stop and stand down, PIX11 reported.

Another Representative from Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher posted a video message on social media and urged Trump to call it off and shared that this is the Banana Republic crap that we are watching right now.

He has also spoken out against objections from fellow Republicans regarding the certification of the Electoral College vote that Biden has won.

