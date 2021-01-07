All over the US, Pro-Trump protesters showed their support in demonstrations in 17 statehouses. Trump may have lost, but millions of Americans support him, not the one declared by congress on January 6.

Pro Trump Protesters Flooded 17 Statehouses in Peaceful Demonstrations

President Donald Trump's supporters in state capitals show their support for their choice, not for Biden on January 6. The incident at the U.S. Capitol by a group of protestors does not represent all of them.

States that saw all-out support for Trump were Arizona, California, Mississippi, Tennessee, Minnesota, Georgia, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Washington, Ohio, Oregon, Kansas, Hawaii, Wisconsin, and South Carolina. All should what support Trump had compared to the limited showing of support for the Democrat frontman, report The Epoch Times.

Many of the participants had signs with "Stop the steal" and " Four more years" that was a clamor over the belief of electoral irregularities. These seven states were the center of the challenge against the electoral results. Some arrests and incidents were reported in Ohio and California.

In New Mexico, a group of Trump supporters on horseback with U.S. flags cause the police to evacuate a statehouse building. The building had the offices of the governor and the secretary of state. Protesters sang "God Bless America," honked horns, and shouted that Trump is legitimate, not Biden who stole votes.

Many news outlets who did not call out Antifa took the time to accuse Trump of gaslighting his supporters. While the legacy media kept the Hunter Biden story until late.

In Washington, the protestors went inside the Capitol to express their sentiment generalized for all Trump supporters. The violence occurred, but in pockets, not all protesters went to extreme measures. In some places, there were those talking to officers. But those who left were prevented from returning.

When the session was debating over the Arizona slate's objection that had contested votes from the ex-VP mulled over. It is when the breaching happened in the Capitol building. Arizona had anomalies, and the result was questioned. Arguments in unconstitutional changes to election law and illegal votes were the issue.

When the incident at the U.S. Capitol happened, there was approval in Minnesota and Arizona. The Trump supporters were exercising their second amendment rights as they converged in the Capitol of Phoenix.

The Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had to vacate his office fast in the Capitol after 100 protesters were outside. Most were peaceful, but some were armed with rifles.

Gabriel Sterling, a top official with Raffensperger, remarked that things were happening outside the Capitol, and they did not want to be caught there.

Trump criticized Raffensperger and Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for their refusal to clarify electoral issues. Georgia is a hotbed of election fraud where democrats presided.

Other states were generally orderly and quiet. In Topeka, Kansas, the protesters were peaceful and followed the law. Honolulu Trump supporters were waving flags. But the media choose to highlight the Capitol breach to make it look otherwise.

Despite what happened, pro-Trump protesters show support in demonstrations in 17 Statehouses.

