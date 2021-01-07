On January 6, the Joint Session of Congress was interrupted by protesters dressed in Trump garb who breached the Capitol during Congress's joint session. They were later repulsed to continue the session to resolve the electoral count.

After months of unrest over the 2020 Election, protestors took it for themselves to storm the Capitol during the counting of electoral votes.

On Wednesday, the National Guard and other agencies were sent to the U.S. Capitol to control the situation. Those who are assumed to be Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol. It happened during the joint session of Congress, reported The Epoch Times.

During the chaos, President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to enter the Capitol and restore order. Other agencies were like federal protective services, were field to assist in the effort, said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said the Department of Justice sent federal officers and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to help capitol police. The sheer number of protestors was too much for the Capitol Police to handle.

One reports stated that the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told outlets that Federal Protective Service and the Secret Service were asked for immediate assistance. It came as the Capitol Police sent for help as violence increased. The Epoch Times got an email from the FBI to assist as the federal property is threatened and public safety questioned.

Later the FBI mentioned that their bomb squads diffused two explosive devices. As a result, there will be an inquiry going on.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (Democrat) sent a contingent of Virginia's National Guard to Washington, with 200 state troopers. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, sent troopers to assist the capitol forces. He issued commands to the Maryland National Guard's adjutant general to back up law enforcement units to restore order.

A Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, stated that the Department of Justice controlled all law enforcement response. The acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller is in contact with the Congress leadership.

More official like Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat dispatched about 340 D.C. National Guard personnel, to help police control the vast crowds who support Trump. The president called for order as the violence ensued, as opposed to the Antifa unrest months before.

No one was harmed during the protests, said one official. Protesters presumed to support President Trump gained entry during the session, which was canceled with the lawmakers' forced evacuation. Some wore masks like Antifa members during the breach.

Police were arresting left and right but were outnumbered by the protestors with Trump paraphernalia. Officers blocked the entrance, and guns were drawn as protestors were waiting outside.

All the violence took President Trump by surprise, not expecting the chaos of emotions boiled over a flawed election, covered up by a bias media. He said that violence was not correct and asked to respect the police.

Many Americans believe the Democrats stole the election in 2020, but many Democrats and the media want the issue to be accepted. But many see the weight of evidence and the steal and don't think Biden won fairly.

Many protesters dressed in Trump garb enter the Capitol at a critical point; there will be an investigation on the arrested individuals before blame is given.

