A session in Congress declared on January 6 that the Electoral College count rules would not be altered but kept the same. It was a resolution both agreed upon by the House and Senate last Sunday.

Congress to Convene on Rules to the Disputed Electoral College Count

When Congress and the Senate meet to decide the next legitimate president of the United States, it will be decided on the electoral votes.

According to Politico, that has been mutually agreed upon in both upper and lower houses. The recent election has been chaotic with allegations of fraud and irregularities on the democrats' side. These rules have been used to right electoral problems, but it is unlike before, reported MSN.

Republicans view Joe Biden as having illegitimate votes taken from Trump, many Democrat states have gained evidence of voter fraud proving Biden is not a legitimate winner. These rules are now the only thing that will stop seating Biden in the Oval Office. Not all republicans are sitting well with it.

Before these rules were made clear, many of the GOP did not want to risk any House election challenges. Many Republicans made it their cause as Trump did not accept that the controversial ex-VP should be challenged. Many issues have arisen on his fitness to lead and having problems with foreign peddling.

Seven GOP congressmen are part of the Freedom Caucus like Ken Buck (Colo.) and Chip Roy (Texas) as well as Rep.-elect Nancy Mace (S.C.) and libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and other members choose to challenge a flawed election via the Electoral College Count in Congress. Others have joined their cause for a free election.

Also read: Audit Reports High Error Rate That Should Be Accounted for Dominion's Adjudication

According to them, the constitution chooses electors, not Congress, which another layer to manipulate the electoral results. Many states that the Democrats have upturned and abused the system to get their candidate into the White House.

Many lawmakers say that states have the final say said an outlet. Claiming the lawmakers are frustrating a process that will verify the result. One question is whether it will come at the cost of counting fake votes that will cause voters to lose faith in the electoral system.

Last Sunday evening, Roy forced a vote to permit Speaker Nancy Pelosi to accommodate the house members of states suspected of fraud. It caused the republicans to allow the House elections, which enabled the ex-VP to win dubiously in November. A vote of a 371-2 vote to seat all members.

Some GOP members have chastised the attempt to question the electoral results. Sens. Ben Sasse, Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey, Sens. Susan Collins and Roger Wicker said last Sunday they will vote against it. The Washington Post published an alleged story that Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to find votes to reverse the electoral result.

Some sectors are going all out to color Trump's allies as disregarding the process. But electoral fraud at the county and state level has done that. Already days before the convening attempts to muddy Vice President Mike Pence is happening. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) filed cases against Pence but was ignored in court.

The Electoral Count Act, passed in 1887, will be prominent in the Electoral College count in Congress. Pence will be the last line to keep Trump's second term alive.

Related article: Data Scientists: Investigate Georgia Election Data Indicating Trump Votes Shifted to Biden

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.