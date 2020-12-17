According to the U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman, the Taliban should lessen the violence all over Afghanistan. Their hostility is causing problems that will affect peace talk negatively.

A top U.S. general had unscheduled talks with Taliban peace negotiators in the Persian Gulf to stop all the violence. These senior American officials said the militant Taliban should reconsider all its activities that cause so much trouble. It is stressed that they should not rock the boat with the Afghan government.

According to Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he remarked that it is a two-hour meeting within Doha, Qatar, and later Wednesday went to Kabul to talk about how to do peace talks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has not had much headway with insurgents, reported A.P. News.

He described the meeting with the Taliban as a milestone, even if nothing significant has been reached.

The Taliban used to rule Afghanistan until it was defeated 19 years ago and became a protracted war. Miley had three tours of duty from 2003 to 2013- 14.

One reason for this meeting is the reduction of U.S. troops, but a total pullout is not viable unless the insurgents stop the violence.

Milley's meetings came amid a new drawdown of U.S. troops, although under current U.S. policy, a complete pullout hinges on the Taliban reducing attacks nationwide.

The most important talking points for the Taliban and Kabul are to stop the fighting now. Taliban fighters should stand down to lessen the fighting that has taken many lives already.

The general told members of the press who came to Qatar and Afghanistan that reducing violence is a start to everything. Without it, nothing can happen.

Miley has set some security reasons, like whatever they learn will not be reported by anyone. Only when he's left to return to the U.S. It is only the second surprise visit he has had with the Taliban negotiators. He went way back in June but kept it secret until this announcement.

The top commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, Army Gen. Scott Miller, mentioned that Kabul had seen an uptick in violence against Afghan troops. Especially in the southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar, and roadways and other infrastructure.

Miller said the more violence would put the peace process in danger; the Taliban shows no sign of letting up. He meets the insurgents to keep the negotiation going for peace.

Ross Wilson, a diplomat, said that violence from the Taliban is unrelenting, and the Afghans are fighting a continual war because the Taliban wants to rule pre-eminent.

An agreement signed last February by the U.S. and Taliban included the reduction of U.S. troops. But the Taliban seems to be doing what is expected of them. Called for less violence is not getting any traction as the Taliban seems not to take the peace agreement seriously.

U.S. airstrike to support the Afghans under Taliban attack have been demanded to be stopped. But insurgents take advantage of the agreement to carry out more violence.

The U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman's efforts to reach an agreement with the Taliban is not going anywhere.

