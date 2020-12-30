In Michigan, a Democrat woman faces jail time over grave threats against a Republican Election Official who was terrorized by DEMS connected poll members. She is one of those who reported that Democrat align poll members bullied and threatened GOP members.

The electoral chaos in Michigan and states are dominated by Democrats. Where Dominion Voting Systems, mail-in votes with no signatures, and irregularities in vote-counting are prevalent. GOP electoral officials were systematically disenfranchised by the DEMS majority in the polling centers.

Having representatives is the essence of a bipartisan process to ensure the process is lawful and part of the U.S. Constitution and State laws. This part was broken according to reports by sectors that allege that GOP poll members were robbed of their right by Democrats aligned individuals.

One such is a Republican election official in Michigan who disagreed with the results and did not certify them. One DEMS-aligned poll member did not respect her right and made grave threats against a GOP member when she ignored her companions' coercion, reported The Blaze.

She was not the only one, but in Wayne County, another GOP representative William Hartmann was subject to hostility by the DEMS in that state.

The DEMS woman felt that they should sign the document, which was against her will. It was one of the many encounters between two camps that wanted GOP members to sign 2020 electoral returns for a Biden victory, even under duress.

Charged is the perpetrator, 23-year-old Katelyn Jones, who is subject to an FBI court filling. All the documentation is done and ready for a court date.

Jones, according to prosecutors, terrorized and issued grave threats against the GOP electoral official. The proof is sending photos of a dead person to Monica Palmer, who refused to sign the election certificate. She is a member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

The Wayne County Board became a hotspot during the 2020 presidential election when two GOP members did not agree that election results were accurate. Doubts whether the votes for Biden are legitimate and legal. According to her story, members have a right not to sign when in doubt, but the DEMS were antagonistic.

Palmer explained that she went by literal poll books during the counting. Not agreeing that the process was honestly done and forthright by their DEMS colleagues. Palmer was the GOP chairwoman of the board, having a better overview of what occurred.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) endorsed and agreed with the coercion that was done to the two GOP members.

Palmer and William Hartmann were coerced and publicly excoriated by the democrat members until they relented. Fears of retaliation on their persons prompted their actions.

In the Jones cause, prosecutors cite public outrage and Jones threats as unacceptable in a civilized society of laws.

Along with screenshots and text messaging sent by the accused, it got worse when it implied one was her daughter. One text called her a terrorist for not helping to certify a doubtful result.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said Jones and her actions are reprehensible and disgusting. There is no place for such activities in Michigan or the United States when doing right is questioned by morally low individuals.

Jones, the democrat woman who gave the threats, will be subject to 20 years in jail for her crime.

