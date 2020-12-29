Four northern German health care workers were sent to the hospital on Sunday after they were accidentally given five times the recommended dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Vorpommern-Ruegen district officials, eight workers in an elderly care facility had an overdose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, after receiving multiple doses of the vaccine.

Four of them developed flu-like symptoms and are currently being monitored and isolated as part of the coronavirus precautionary measure.

When the mistake was discovered, the elderly care facility workers, with ages between 37 and 54, were informed and sent to their respective homes.

According to The Hill, the Vorpommern-Ruegen District Chief, Stefan Kerth, mentioned in his statement that he deeply regrets the incident.

Kerth also shared that he is hoping that the persons who were affected by the said mishap will not experience any severe side-effects.

Based on several authorities in the district, they cited previous statements coming from the manufacturer BionTech that they were able to use larger doses during the first phase of their trials, and the outcome did not result in any severe consequences.

After the said incident, there is still no immediate response coming from the vaccine makers.

Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech also pointed out that for those individuals who receive an overdose of the vaccine, it is recommended that their vital functions should be monitored. Possible symptomatic treatment should be given to the affected persons as well.

The said overdose incident happened just days into the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine by Germany and the European Union, as it was approved by the drug regulator of the EU last week.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom and the United States had approved the COVID-19 vaccine and began giving out the first doses of it in previous weeks.

Aside from vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech, the EU also has its contracts with pharmaceutical companies Moderna and AstraZeneca for the vaccination campaign of the Union.

The said program by the EU aims to vaccinate a target of 6.25 million individuals by the end of the year.

Based on Reuters' report, several German districts refused to use the COVID-19 vaccine doses that were received over the weekend out of concern that the required maintenance of temperature for the vaccine was interrupted during its delivery.

According to the information given out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccines produced by Pfizer needs to be shipped at a temperature ranging from -112 degrees to -76 degrees Fahrenheit.

Christian Meissner, the District Administrator of Lichtenfels, shared that there were doubts about whether the cold chain was maintained at all times.

Moreover, while the COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech takes responsibility for the transport to the deep freezer hubs, local authorities have an assigned task to provide safe and cold transportation to the respective vaccination centers, Deutsche Welle reported.

