As the year nears its end and the Democratic Party is set to take over the White House with Joe Biden on the wheel, a looming clash between Democrats over three races in the House threatens to open up divides that have long been brewing within the party.

Among the said tensions come from the 11th Congressional District of Ohio, as Rep. Maria Fudge is set to leave Cleveland to join the Biden administration. Meanwhile, Former state Senator Nina Turner has expressed her interest to take the place of Fudge, however, she is already receiving criticism as she has expressed disapproval of President-elect Joe Biden in the past, Politico reported.

On the other hand, two other blue districts in the states of New Mexico and Lousiana are facing similar situations in the races to fill-out vacancies which will be vacated by Democrat representatives, Deb Haaland (D) and Cedric Richmond, respectively.

Both Haaland and Richmond are also set to fill positions in the Biden administration.

In a statement, one of those vying for Richmond's place in New Orleans, Sen. Troy Carter said that the divide within the party stems from the competition on seeing who is "the bluest of the blue. He further added that it depends on the person if he or she would join in the chaos in order to en dup with a win, or simply do one's job and be effective at it.

Following the 2016 elections, Democrats have been shaken by several fissures, however, most of them became united in opposition to President Donald Trump. As Trump is set to leave the White House, many have stated that the divides within the party could again be opened up as members compete to fill seats in the House, The Associated Press reported.

The cracks within the party are already slowly opening up, especially in the race for Fudge's seat. Turner is trying hard to fight the criticism which claims that she would oppose Biden's Washington if she wins the seat.

Jeff Johnson, a councilman of Cleveland City, who is also vying for the vacancy which will be left by Fudge stated in an interview with The Hill that he is not looking to take part in "silly fights" but stressed that Turner's previous comments play an important role on how she would represent the district.

Johnson also called Turner's actions irresponsible, citing that she should not ask for votes in the 11th District and then continuously challenge Biden and Kamala Harris' administration in Washington.

As the party set to take control of the White House, both majority in the House and Senate are still up for grabs. This is due to the Georgia Senate seat runoff that is bound to take place in January.

As the Democratic Party prepares to take over Washington, there are still a few rifts within their turf that continue to pose challenges for the administration.

With this, Louisiana state Sen. Carter stated that this presents an opportunity for the Democratic party to become united in deciding the legislative prioritize of the country as the COVID-19 pandemic still challenges both the health and economic sectors.



